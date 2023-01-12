January 12, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Anna Kendrick recalls that she faced the betrayal of an ex and another woman

Muhammad 48 mins ago 2 min read

Anna Kendrick manages to ‘grieve’ her relationship after confronting her cheating ex-boyfriend and the other woman.

The actress said she lived in “complete panic” for a year and considered herself “crazy” before finding a “year-long text exchange” that confirmed her suspicions.

“It was actually a lot worse than I could have imagined,” the “Alice, Darling” star, 37, said. “An armchair expert,” he told my listeners. on Monday.

kendrick Accusing her boyfriend of being “sick” about only telling her previously that he had a “passing crush” on a younger woman he “never saw a relationship with”.

She claimed one text read, “After a week of mine, I want to blow my life for you. Just say the word and we’ll ride off into the sunset together.”

Anna Kendrick walking in a colorful dress
Anna Kendrick described her confrontations with her cheating ex-husband and the other woman.
GC photos

When Kendrick confronted her boyfriend, his repeated denials were “kind of a relief” for the Tony nominee.

She explained, “I didn’t actually think so [he] You could lie to my face with such intensity and conviction.”

Anna Kendrick puts her fingers to her lips while sitting with headphones on
The actress later felt empowered to “grieve”.
annakendrick47 / Instagram

After the singer emailed the “young woman”, the duo hopped on the phone for “about an hour” about the “mistake”.

“It finally landed in my body and I heard her say it,” Kendrick told co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Badman. “She was saying it and she had an empathy like, ‘Oh, that’s true.'” “

Anna Kendrick smiling between Dax Shepard and Monica Badman
She shared the experience on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.
annakendrick47 / Instagram

“I haven’t eaten in a week. I haven’t been able to sleep. I haven’t been able to eat.” “I had this conversation with this girl and… I was like, ‘Oh, I need a plate of nachos. “My whole body just went, ‘You can be sad. You’re not crazy. You’re safe.'”

See also  Stan Lee returns to Marvel Studios with a license deal (exclusive) - The Hollywood Reporter

The Emmy nominee’s body has “everything it needs” to grab and drink a glass of wine.

Anna Kendrick taking a selfie
She calls the same ex “toxic” and reveals that they make fetuses together.
annakendrick47 / Instagram

While Kendrick did not give his name toxic ex-boyfriendcalled him “her person”, saying that they dated for six years and They make embryos together.

The “Scrappy Little Nobody” creator was previously linked to director Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson and Bill Hader.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Watch Colin Farrell movie for free – Rolling Stone

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Jeff Beck, guitarist with a chapter in rock history, dies at 78

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Prince Harry tells Colbert why he wrote about killing 25 people – Rolling Stone

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

4 min read

Germany’s strongman intervened, and heavy weapons promised to Ukraine were already stuck

43 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

CPI inflation is low, but service is still on the rise; S&P 500 rally paused

44 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Anna Kendrick recalls that she faced the betrayal of an ex and another woman

48 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Here’s the story of a moon photo that doesn’t sound great, but it really is

50 mins ago Izer