Anna Kendrick recalls that she faced the betrayal of an ex and another woman

Anna Kendrick manages to ‘grieve’ her relationship after confronting her cheating ex-boyfriend and the other woman.

The actress said she lived in “complete panic” for a year and considered herself “crazy” before finding a “year-long text exchange” that confirmed her suspicions.

“It was actually a lot worse than I could have imagined,” the “Alice, Darling” star, 37, said. “An armchair expert,” he told my listeners. on Monday.

kendrick Accusing her boyfriend of being “sick” about only telling her previously that he had a “passing crush” on a younger woman he “never saw a relationship with”.

She claimed one text read, “After a week of mine, I want to blow my life for you. Just say the word and we’ll ride off into the sunset together.”

Anna Kendrick described her confrontations with her cheating ex-husband and the other woman. GC photos

When Kendrick confronted her boyfriend, his repeated denials were “kind of a relief” for the Tony nominee.

She explained, “I didn’t actually think so [he] You could lie to my face with such intensity and conviction.”

The actress later felt empowered to “grieve”. annakendrick47 / Instagram

After the singer emailed the “young woman”, the duo hopped on the phone for “about an hour” about the “mistake”.

“It finally landed in my body and I heard her say it,” Kendrick told co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Badman. “She was saying it and she had an empathy like, ‘Oh, that’s true.'” “

She shared the experience on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. annakendrick47 / Instagram

“I haven’t eaten in a week. I haven’t been able to sleep. I haven’t been able to eat.” “I had this conversation with this girl and… I was like, ‘Oh, I need a plate of nachos. “My whole body just went, ‘You can be sad. You’re not crazy. You’re safe.'”

The Emmy nominee’s body has “everything it needs” to grab and drink a glass of wine.

She calls the same ex “toxic” and reveals that they make fetuses together. annakendrick47 / Instagram

While Kendrick did not give his name toxic ex-boyfriendcalled him “her person”, saying that they dated for six years and They make embryos together.

The “Scrappy Little Nobody” creator was previously linked to director Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson and Bill Hader.