Ann Heishi family fight on their own land

6:30 PM Pacific Time – Homer’s attorney, Anne’s eldest son, told TMZ… “We’d rather see estate management play out in court rather than in the media, because our legal documents speak for themselves.”
Homer’s lawyer, Brian Phippshe adds… “The court that appointed a Special Administrator for Homer supports this decision today.”
some ann heckHer relatives get involved in the matter in court due to the property of the late actress…and it gets bad.
Here’s the deal…Ann, who had two sons by two different men, died intestate and her oldest son, aged 20 Homer LavonHe wants to manage the estate. He also wants his 13-year-old younger half-brother Atlas Heck Taberand is listed as Anne’s only heirs.
It could have been clean and simple, but get in James Tupper Atlas’ father, the former “Men In Trees” co-star, said Ann wanted him to be in charge of her estate.
According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, James claims that Ann sent him and 2 others a copy of it in 2011, when they were still dating. James says in the email that Ann stated that she nominated him as executor of her will so that he could carry out her financial wishes.
Meanwhile, Homer recently doubled down on the allegations that James is trying to manipulate him… with Homer claiming that he can’t contact his half-brother because James is in control of Atlas’ phone.
James is shooting again in this latest legal file…claiming Homer is “unsuitable” to administer the estate, claiming that he is only 20, unemployed, school dropout and was away from Anne at the time of her death.
What’s more, James claims he’s trying to meet Homer, but says he’s being shadowed…James also accuses Homer of locking him up and Atlas outside Anne’s house once she dies.
As we reported… Ann Lost consciousness After a brief period A car accident last month And she never got it back, from her wounds After days in hospital from Heat injuries and smoke inhalation.
