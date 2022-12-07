Ankylosaur’s tail club wasn’t just swung at T. Rex

To ward off massive predators, many biologically herbivorous dinosaurs were armed to the teeth. Some had skulls studded with horns, while others had tails riddled with spikes. But few match the arsenal of the ankylosaurs, a group of herbivores that peaked in diversity during the Cretaceous period. Most of Ankylosaurus’ body was encased in bony plates hanging in jagged points, some of which were pulled around a sledgehammer-like tail stick capable of delivering a bone-crushing blow.

Because of their seemingly indestructible nature, paleontologists and researchers hypothetically spent decades pitting these plant-powered tanks against tyrannosaurs and other carnivores. However, predators may not be the only creatures that take a beating.

In a study published Wednesday in Royal Society for Open Science, researchers analyzed the anatomy of one of the most complete ankylosaurus skeletons in the world. They discovered several fractured, healed carapace plates centered around the creature’s hips that lacked any obvious signs of disease or predation. Instead, the shield appeared to have been splintered by the club of another Ankylosaurus.

“Injuries are right where you would expect two Ankylosaurus species to break things,” said Victoria Arbor, a paleontologist at the Royal British Museum in British Columbia and an author of the study.