July 5, 2023

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leaves the game with a right-handed blister and likely won’t play in the All-Star Game

Emet 1 hour ago 1 min read

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shuhei Ohtani left Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres with a blister on his right ring finger. Here’s what you need to know:

Ohtani said after the game that he was unlikely to participate in the upcoming All-Star Game. He said his blister is related to the cracking of the nail he pulled in the game against the White Sox on June 27.

Ohtani is unsure of how the blister will affect his rackets over the next few days.

The 29-year-old pitched five innings before striking out on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on seven strikeouts. The Padres defeated the Angels 8-5, making Los Angeles’ record 45-43.

Instant Athletic Analysis:

What does this mean for sick angels

The wide angle view of this is that the Angels are in an awful place. Even if Ohtani missed or did not miss a game, the team still fell significantly in the standings. It was four games out of wild card territory after taking one a week ago today. Ohtani is not in good health. Anthony Rendon said he expects to go to IL. Mike Trout went to IL. Brandon Drury went to IL. Many others were injured. Things are really messy at the moment for this team. This is against the backdrop of the fast approaching trade deadline.

