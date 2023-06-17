Angels lose Geo Orchila due to broken trough – Orange County Record

Angels Gio Orchilla was taken care of by a coach after he was hit by a run to first base during the first inning of their game against the Texas Rangers Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. On Friday Orchilla was diagnosed with a pelvic fracture, which is expected to keep him out for a few months. A more precise schedule will be determined after he undergoes more testing on Monday. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Kansas City, Missouri — The Angels just had to put one of their two sick forwards on the injured list Friday, but that one won’t be back anytime soon.

Gio Orchilla has been diagnosed with a pelvic fracture, which is expected to keep him out for a few months. A more precise timeline will be determined after Urshela undergoes more testing in Southern California on Monday.

The better news was that the X-ray of Anthony Rendon’s left wrist came back clean, so day in and day out the third baseman is suffering from a bruise. Rendon was hit by a pitch in the first inning Thursday, but stayed in the game even though he couldn’t swing the bat.

Manager Phil Nevin said Rendon is “sore” and having “difficulty moving his wrist” on Friday, but the injury was clearly not severe enough for the Angels to put him on the 10-day injured list.

Orchilla, though, will be out “for an extended period of time,” Nevin said.

“You feel for him,” Nevin said. “It’s a powder.”

Urshela was rushing to try to hit a double play — and get the Angels their first of the game — during Thursday’s halftime. After hitting the bag, he lost his balance. He tried to get to his feet, but fell to the ground. He was in pain for a few minutes. He managed to play the bottom of the first inning at first base, but that was it.

The injury comes just one day after the Angels placed Zack Neto on the injured list with a strained oblique.

With Urshela out indefinitely and Rendon out for at least a day or two, the Angels brought in player Michael Stefanik from Triple-A. David Fletcher, who would have been a natural choice to add to the list, is currently on the bereavement list.

The Angels now Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo playing third, Andrew Velasquez and Rengifo at shortstop, Drury and Rengifo at second and Jared Walsh and Drury at first base.

The Angels also had outfielders Taylor Ward and Hunter Renfro practice at first base before Friday’s game. They both played some major league games at center.

The Angels had hoped Walsh would produce at first base, but he has slipped since returning from the injured list. He entered the Friday game hitting . 119, including 0-for-25 sacks that he caught with a double Thursday night.

The Angels expect to face three starters on the right wing this weekend in Kansas City, so Nevin sees that as an opportunity for Walsh to continue.

“He smoked a ball in the corner yesterday on a good fastball,” said Nevin. “Everybody’s got to get on board here. It’s the mentality of the next guy. We’re confident Walshy can get going this weekend and help us out a lot, but we’ve definitely got other guys that we’ll put out there and work.”

Second chance

509 OPS in 69 major league games last season, prompting him to spend the winter trying to get the ball in the air more.

“Obviously, the first taste of the major leagues proves that unless you hit the ball at 110 mph on the ground, it’s hard to get hits from there,” Stefanik said.

This year at Triple-A, he’s batting . 347 with a . 895 OPS, including a 62-game on-base streak, dating back to last season.

Stefanik said he didn’t think much of the streak until the day it ended. He worked at a children’s clinic earlier that day, “About 50 parents came up to me and kept saying, line, line. I don’t want to say they cheated on me, but it was so much more in my mind and the pitcher was a good match.”

who is calling?

Nevin admitted he was responsible for a miscommunication that led to relief player Jacob Webb being called up for Thursday’s game before he was ready.

Normally, shooting coach Matt Wise would call the guard to tell them to get a reliever, but Wise was in the mound meeting with closer Carlos Estevez, so Nevin made the call himself and apparently didn’t properly convey exactly what he wanted.

Nevin said this is the first time he’s used the Bulls phone since the incident last season when the Angels and Seattle Mariners got into a fight. Nevin called the bullpen that day, and it provided evidence that Major League Baseball used his 10-game suspension to orchestrate the brawl.

“A little learning moment,” Nevin said. “I have to get my wording right. But I’m trying to avoid this phone as much as possible.”

notes

Left reliever Matt Moore (italics) extended his throw to 120 feet, Nevin said. The Angels target Tuesday to start throwing a mound. Nevin didn’t give a timeline for how long it would take next for it to be active. …

Right fielder Chris Rodriguez (shoulder surgery) looks like he won’t be able to play this season, Nevin said. Rodriguez was making progress during spring training, but has had several setbacks since then. “I don’t expect to see him,” Nevin said. “He still has a few hiccups here and there. We’re not really finding anything (new), but the shoulder and the surgery he had was very challenging.” …

There’s no longer a schedule for Jose Suarez (shoulder) left hander, but Nevin said “it’s like another spring training” for him.

the next

Angels (RHP Griffin Canning, 5-2, 4.56) vs. Royals (Opening Later), Saturday, 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports West, 830 a.m.