Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and the WNBA’s Talent Conundrum

DALLAS – Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have probably played off each other for a very long time.

The two stars who led Iowa and Louisiana programs to their first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship games are some of the best players in the country, with some of the most lucrative marketing deals among college athletes.

They were at the top of the impressive 2020 recruiting list that achieved atmospheric heights in women’s college basketball. Reese ranked second in the cohort graduating from high school, behind Connecticut’s Paige Bakers. Clark is ranked fourth with Stanford’s Cameron Brink third.

All four of these players will likely be household names after college. They’ve already achieved a significant level of individual fame, and once they make it to the WNBA, they’re gearing up for long professional careers.