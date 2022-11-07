Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage 4 cancer



London

CNN

–



Andy Taylor, guitarist with the British group New Romantic rotation rotation At the height of their fame, he was battling stage IV prostate cancer.

The band made the announcement Saturday as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a concert at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor, who did not join his former bandmates John Taylor, Simon LeBon, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes at the 2022 class festivities due to ongoing treatment, wrote, e-mail to celebrate the occasion.

In the memo, parts of which were read by striker Le Bon, Taylor revealed that he received his diagnosis four years ago and spoke of his happiness at entering the Hall of Fame.

“Nothing comes close to this recognition. You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as colleagues, was incredible,” Taylor wrote in the letter transmitted by Le Bon.

Addressing his health issues, Taylor, 61, said, “Many families have slowed down this disease, and of course we’re no different. So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with deep humility for the band, the greatest fan a band can have and this extraordinary honor.” .

Taylor joined Duran Duran in April 1980 and left in 1986 to pursue a solo career. He then returned again in 2001 for a series of successful concerts and their 2004 album “Astronaut” before leaving again in 2006.

Taylor said he was “very disappointed” at the loss of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which was to be his first show with the band in 16 years, and that he “bought a new guitar” for the occasion.

“I am very proud of these four brothers, I am amazed at their durability, and I am delighted to accept this award,” Taylor said. “I often doubted that the day would come. I am sure as hell glad I am here to see the day.”

In the message that was later shared in full on the band’s website, Taylor said his condition was incurable, but that he was receiving “advanced life-prolonging therapy” that allowed him to “continue” until the last times when he suffered a “relapse”. ”

“Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening,” he said, “there is no cure.”

according to American Cancer SocietyAbout one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Responding to Taylor’s health update on Saturday, Le Bon said: “It’s devastating news to know and find out that a colleague…will not be a colleague, companion, friend or family member of ours for a very long time. It’s so devastating. We love Andy so much and you know ‘I’m not going to stand here and cry. I don’t think that would be very appropriate but that’s how I feel.’

Duran Duran was founded in 1978 and topped the US singles charts in the 1980s with their songs “The Reflex” and “A View to a Kill”.