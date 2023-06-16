Andy Muschietti Directs Batman After The Flash – Misc

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon | Capital

Andy Muschietti is officially ready to direct a new Batman movie, diverse It can only be reported. The movie is one of several new DC Studios titles plotted by co-leads James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year.

Muschietti, behind this weekend’s superhero release “The Flash,” will direct “Batman: The Brave and the Bold.” The project is based on the comic series by Grant Morrison, which John called “exceptionally influential” in the DC Universe in January. The comics imagine a “Bat-Family,” in which Damian, Bruce Wayne’s biological son, serves as Robin for his father, Batman. Muschietti’s sister and creative partner Barbara will produce the project through their Double Dream label, along with Gunn and Safran.

“We saw The Flash even before DC Studios took over, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but also a huge DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said. diverse from Muschietti. “It’s a great movie — funny, emotional, exciting — and Andy’s affinity for and passion for these characters and this world resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was only one choice. Fortunately, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They are an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this exciting new adventure in the DCU.”

The project does not currently have a script writer attached. This will mark Robin’s first live-action film appearance since Chris O’Donnell played the role with George Clooney in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin. This movie will exist separately from Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” movies.

John and Safran’s opening slate is called “Gods and Monsters,” and the content spans series and independent films. Additional titles include the previously announced Superman feature written by Gunn, now officially titled “Superman: Legacy”, the Wonder Woman prequel series and the Green Lantern mystery series. Lesser-known DC characters will also be introduced, including Booster Gold and Swamp Thing. While the DCU exists as a multiverse, these titles will exist in one unique universe.

Muschietti was the creative force behind another Warner Bros. franchise. Discovery – an “It” movie from New Line Cinema starring Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Chastain. His breakthrough moment came in 2013 with the popular horror project Mama, also starring Chastain.