Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read Andy Cohen secretly signed up for Pride You know, Pride is about a lot of things — like ensuring that gay safe spaces remain safe. And every gay person should have the right to safety and privacy, whether you’re a celebrity or not. Unfortunately, this weekend, he saw a fan Andy Cohen At a bar and decides to secretly record him getting intimate with someone else at his table. A pop culture TikToker led to a viral video with over 6.5 million views, as they TikTok posted the video and featured themselves on the judging faces as it ran behind them. People criticized TikToker: And many people supported Andy. In conclusion, stop recording people without their consent. Celebrities are human beings and they deserve privacy. Adequate. Andy hasn’t responded to this situation, but we’ll update you if he does. Are you looking for more ways to get involved? Check out all of BuzzFeed’s posts celebrating Pride 2023. And don’t forget, you can watch Andy Cohen Watch what’s happening live with Andy Cohen on peacock now! MuhammadSee also Tom Sandoval breaks silence on Ariana Madix breakup Continue Reading Previous Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Parenting, Not Romantically Together Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ More Stories entertainment 2 min read Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Parenting, Not Romantically Together 10 hours ago Muhammad entertainment 2 min read AEW Forbidden Door results: MJF uses familiar tactics to defeat Tanahashi 18 hours ago Muhammad entertainment 3 min read Human remains have been found in the area where Julian Sands went missing in California 1 day ago Muhammad
More Stories
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Parenting, Not Romantically Together
AEW Forbidden Door results: MJF uses familiar tactics to defeat Tanahashi
Human remains have been found in the area where Julian Sands went missing in California