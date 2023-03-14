Andy Cohen releases a PSA for upcoming episode ‘Pump Rules’

television
March 14, 2023 | 7:08 a.m
Andy Cohen has released a public service announcement regarding the “shocking” upcoming episode of “Vanderpump Rules” as the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel Leves continues to unravel.
The “Watch What Happens Live” presenter said Bravo fans won’t believe Wednesday’s episode hasn’t been edited since news of the affair — dubbed “Scandaval” — broke.
“There’s something I wanted to say about ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” Cohen said. Andy Cohen Live by SiriusXM.
“Guys, you guys are going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You’d think it was recut. Alright? It wasn’t a recut. It was this episode.”
Cohen warned that fans will be shocked to hear a conversation between Raquel, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney as he promised viewers that the footage was “unaffected.”
“I watched it on my sick bed,” he said Monday, “Wednesday — this episode is airing in two days — I watched it and said, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved things around.
“The conversations that are taking place between Katie, Lala, and Raquel are unbelievable given what came out.”
“This is how it will be shown… which makes it even more shocking. You won’t believe it.”
Bravo fans have been thrown for a loop after it was revealed that Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, months ago with co-star Levi’s.
As Page Six previously reported, Madix realized Sandoval was cheating on her when she discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone while watching his cover band perform at TomTom in Los Angeles on March 1.
After realizing that the two had been “communicating inappropriately for several months,” she immediately ended her relationship with Schwartz and Sandy’s partner.
As news of the full case broke, both Sandoval and Levis released statements on social media, respectively.
“I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made rash decisions that hurt someone I love,” Sandoval wrote last week.
“No one deserves to feel this pain so shockingly and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this was for Ariana and everyone around us.”
“I feel really terrible about it,” he continued. “My biggest regret is that I insulted Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends… I owe it to Ariana better.”
For her part, Levis issued Lengthy statement to which she blamed her “addiction” on love and vowed to do better from now on.
“I’m reflecting on my choices, talking to a counselor and learning things about myself like my codependency and addiction patterns and feeling in love,” she wrote.
“I have sought emotional validation through unhealthy intimate relationships regardless of my own personal happiness, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing intimacy over my friendships.”
While Madix hasn’t publicly commented on the news yet, she was recently seen dancing her troubles away in Mexico.
Bravolebrity was spotted partying in Oaxaca City, where she celebrated the wedding of Chef Michael Jenkins and Lauren Pascoe.
