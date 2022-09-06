Android 13 Pixel September update fixes five issues

next Last month’s launchThe first update for Android 13 is rolling out This is September It addresses five issues for Pixel phones. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a update will only arrive later this month

As the first post-launch update, there Five improvements Via battery and charging, biometrics, bluetooth, and user interface.

One of the big issues being addressed is how to use Android 13 Wireless charging broken For some devices, notably the Pixel 4. Google also addresses player-related battery drain and Bluetooth connectivity issues. Finally, notifications should not appear cut off on the lock screen anymore.

Notably, the inaugural Android 13 update for the Pixel 6a won’t come until later in September, but it will provide “additional improvements” to the under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS).

Use the following hardware key to explain the Android 13 Pixel change:

*[1] Included in the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included in Pixel 6a

The battery is charging

Fixes an issue that sometimes causes increased battery drain from some background activities of the launcher

Fixes an issue where Wireless Charging Mode was prevented from activating under certain circumstances*[1]

Biometrics

Additional improvements to fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions*[2]

Bluetooth

Fix for an issue that sometimes prevents certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting

user interface

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused notifications to appear cut off on the lock screen

