Android 13 for the monstrous Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has gone global

With the speed with which Samsung pushed Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to its smartphonesIt was just a matter of time before Galaxy A52s 5G I got the update. A52 5G’s One UI 5.0 (Android 13) Firmware It started appearing in Korea a few hours agoand now the update is international.

As I write this, the Galaxy A52s 5G is getting the expected update in at least two markets (Guatemala and UK) other than South Korea. We expect the update to reach more markets over the next few days, although whether Samsung will finish updating the device in every country where it was sold before late December, 2022, or early January next year remains unknown.

Galaxy A52s 5G Android 13 One UI 5.0 update is now available outside Korea

Like the Korean update, the update being rolled out to the international model (SM-A528B) comes with an extension November 2022 security patchplus all in One UI 5.0 and Android 13 feature you can think of. Again, it’s not clear when the update will become available, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for Samsung not getting too long Where the update took place widely for some other devices.

In any case, Galaxy A52s 5G owners in other markets should keep in mind that rollout is a gradual process and their country may not get the update before 2023, or at least for the next couple of weeks. Once the update is available in your country, it’s just a matter of clicking on File Download and install option in the phone Settings » Software Update List to download it to the air.

Our firmware archive It can also help if you’re looking to jump on the Android 13 bandwagon manually by downloading the firmware (make sure you download the software for the same country you bought your phone from). Once it’s installed, feel free to leave a comment about how Android 13 and One UI 5.0 works on the Galaxy A52s 5G on our social channels (Facebook, Twitter, etc., links in the side widgets if you’re reading the site on a desktop computer and in the hamburger menu in phone browser).

SamsungGalaxy A52s 5G

Thanks for the screenshots. Ewan!