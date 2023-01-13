Andrew McCutcheon returns to the Pirates on a one-year deal

Andrew McCutcheon Going back to the Pittsburgh Pirates, it seems.

Sources confirmed that the 36-year-old, who was named the 2013 NL Player of the Year when he was playing in Pittsburgh, has agreed to a contract with the Pirates for next season. Completion of the transaction pending physical examination.

It’s likely to be a summer of highs for McCutcheon, who needs 52 more hits to hit the 2,000 in his career, eight more doubles to hit the 400 and 13 more homers to get to the 300.

The Pirates drafted McCutcheon with the 11th overall pick in 2005 and promoted him to the major leagues in 2009. McCutcheon established himself as an impact player almost immediately: In 2011, he was named to the All-Star team, the first of five consecutive seasons in which he earned that distinction. Honour. In 2014, McCutcheon led the league in on-base percentage (. 410) and OPS (. 952). He won a Gold Glove Award in 2012 for his defensive work at center field and finished in the top five in NL voting every year from 2012 to 2015.

In 2017, the Pirates moved McCutcheon out of the field, as their rookie and comer Starling Mart He began to establish himself in the big leagues, and with McCutcheon closing in on free agency, the Pirates traded him to the Giants for an outfielder. Brian ReynoldsSavior Kyle Creek And international rewards in dollars. Later that same year, the Giants flipped him to the Yankees. Since then, McCutcheon has played for the Phillies and Brewers.

Last year, he batted . 237 for Milwaukee, with a . 316 on-base percentage.

McCutcheon joins the Pirates at a time when Pittsburgh is listening to Reynolds offers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was the first to report McCutcheon’s new agreement with the Pirates.