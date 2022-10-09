András Hont: Orbán brought degenerate baggage back into the game

Cartoon stars, self-promoting prophets, kitchen inspectors, pseudo-democratic decorums who siphon public money, foreign-sponsored usurpers.

pay attention,

Let’s get over it, you have to face something unpleasant. So you know it’s wrong: nothing is happening now, someone is finally doing something, not especially the beginning of something new, but rather a continuation of years of hopeless fog hunting. In fact, Orban brought the whole deconstructed baggage back into play. Cartoon stars, self-proclaimed prophets, kitchen inspectors, pseudo-democratic decorums who guzzle public money, foreign-funded usurpers, eternal victims, Amazons of death, desperate toll-collectors.

They were given another chance, so it wasn’t about what they messed up, or what others messed up based on their advice, but about the reason. For there is always a cause, about which only one thing can be thought within circles, for which it is fit to burn with the same degree of heat, a moral duty to represent before all else. This is the will of the social column, Viktor Orban brilliantly identifies, and its value judgment he has continued to ignore for nearly twenty years. Of course, fair designation is neither accurate nor fair, but the Prime Minister does not want to be accurate or fair, but wants to be successful. One of the keys to success in this country is if anyone gives a shit about the expectations of this circle. Or do the opposite, because group pride and arrogance can be self-destructive. If the meaning of your activity is questioned,

He responded with grunts and snorts.

Don’t get me wrong: there are indeed cases where cases or events act as suits of cases. without you Because think about it: right now, the teachers’ salary or education is not at the center of the debates (there should be a lot of thought about that, right?), but rather the method and outcome of the protest organized by them. When someone stands on a stage and says clichés, you think it’s acting; If one tries to glean lessons from what has gone before, it does not. What is done is that if the same crowd gathers, the same people surround each other, the same cultural events will diminish.

For a long time I thought it was no more absurd than a peace march: a march in one European capital would stop another European capital. But – even if they couldn’t stop Brussels – two-thirds of them did. O1G differs from celebrity-dominated demonstrations, where neither an official goal (removal of the Independence Square monument, retention of CEU, blocking of overtime legislation, boycott of Futan, etc.) nor political victory is achieved. Mentioning this will result in hysterical, angry lashings and “say it well.” Well – over and over again, even though I mentioned over and over again that it’s not my job, but

A wage war doesn’t need a stage, a chorus or a movement.

More precisely, there is already a movement – in principle – it is called a union, and its task is to explain why only a few dozen of almost six thousand public educational institutions participate in movements, and how a wider coalition works. Can create workers. Of course, you already have a ready answer as to why it can’t succeed. Why do it if you already know it will fail?

The reason doesn’t really matter, it’s an excuse, but because you can prove you’re on the side of good and evil is against you. Standing with you is not a rational consideration, but a moral obligation. At the same time, it excuses all previous mistakes due to the failure of proposed solutions that do not tolerate contradiction. You are not stupid, lame and arrogant, but victims of fraud. Of course, the same psychosis is at work on the Orbánist side, but as I mentioned, at least they’re winning this, you’re not – and then at least those who don’t like it can stop. But it starts all over again, because the Orban company again creates a situation where the failed left brakes are raised to the shield, without the real stakeholders of the current case questioning it.

Because these adults stand up for them.

Even a complete austerity package wasn’t enough for this move – despite KATA’s opposition to occupying the bridge, we had to keep rolling. Although they promised in vain that the teachers’ wage demands would not be taken into account, if this threatened to explode, they would have already been fired, as happened in the case of the doctors, but they continued, and Orban “must let the legal process run its course” against the protesting teachers, that is, he instigated , Until a more favorable opponent develops. If you pick up one of the beauties sold by a tattoo business, you’ll recognize it, at least from a distance.

