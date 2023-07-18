July 18, 2023

And Russian gas is coming to Europe!

Arzu

In the first half of July Gazprom, Russia’s leading natural gas company has significantly increased pipeline natural gas exports to Europe, Reuters reported. According to the news agency’s calculations, imports are comparable to June’s average 28 percent increase

and reached a new peak in 2023.

These values In Ukraine And this Turkish stream In the first half of July, average daily pipeline exports rose to 85.7 million cubic meters (mcm) from 66.8 million cubic meters (mcm) in June — a figure based on calculations based on data from European gas transport group Entsog and Gazprom, according to volumes put together by the Russian company. has Daily reports on gas transit through Ukraine. However, Gazprom no longer publishes its export data, He did not respond when asked by Reuters for comment.

However, as a context, it is important to add that this year’s exports are considered a record

It is still far behind the pre-war blocks,

From time to time In four main paths Pipeline gas arrived on the continent.

Cover photo credit: Bob Christ via Getty Images

