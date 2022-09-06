Analysts say OPEC+ decision is ‘political contempt’ and ‘symbolic’

Analysts said that the OPEC + decision to implement a small production cut is more than a political statement and a symbolic message sent by the alliance.

The group announced on Monday Slight decrease in oil production 100,000 barrels a day to support prices. Just Last monthOPEC+ decided to increase oil production with the same target of 100,000 barrels per day.

“Basically, it’s like a zero sum for the market,” said Eileen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting. “the increase [in oil production] Last month there was almost none… and now we’re talking about taking those away.”

Wald said the underlying message is more important than the cut itself.

“The symbolic meaning of this cut is in my opinion more important to the market,” Wald said, adding that the price Brent crude He was “pushed a lot higher” after the decision.

Oil prices rose about 3% on Monday after the OPEC announcement. The rally has since lost steam, paring gains made in Tuesday’s trading. While Brent crude stands around $95 a barrel West Texas Middle Hovering around $88 a barrel.