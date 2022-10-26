Analysts: Putin may have had an ulterior motive by using a radioactive bomb

Analysts remind us that this is not the first time that the Russians have carried out a false flag attack with weapons of mass destruction: in the past, a central element of Russian rhetoric has been the “biolabs” operating in Ukraine and the alleged US chemical. Weapons manufactured there.

According to Denio experts, this rhetoric is now aimed at scaring Kiev and its allies into thinking that the risk of continuing the war carries a very dangerous escalation risk.

According to analysts, the leadership of most NATO countries still fears war with Russia and its risks, and the Kremlin deliberately plays on these fears.

According to Denio, at this point, it would be in Putin’s favor if some diplomatic solution to the conflict was found, and even by opening negotiations, the Russians could buy time to stabilize the front lines.

According to analysts, Putin is still not interested in negotiations with Ukraine, he is primarily trying to negotiate with the West, hoping to make some progress towards a diplomatic solution thanks to the energy crisis and growing indifference to the war. At the same time, it also became clear that the Kremlin was preparing for an increasingly protracted war.

Cover image: Presidential Administration Office of Russia via Commons