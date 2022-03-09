Analysts on inflation and stagnation after the Russian oil embargo

Analysts have warned that the US embargo on Russian oil could exacerbate already high oil and food prices, and could trigger a recession if it escalates further.

Andy Lebow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said that if Russia responded by refusing to supply Europe with oil, it could “easily” raise oil prices by $20 to $30 a barrel. Moscow has previously threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe if Western countries target its energy sector.

After President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russia’s fossil imports on Tuesday, US crude traded above $128 a barrel, while Brent jumped above $130 before paring gains. The United Kingdom and the European Union have also said they will do so Phasing out of Russia’s fossil fuels. Prices had already been climbing in recent weeks, jumping to levels not seen since 2008.

“My biggest fear is that these prices have gone up so fast that they are causing recessions in Europe and Latin America, moving to the United States, and ultimately affecting China’s ability to sell consumer goods to the rest of the world,” he said. CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Wednesday.

Russia provides 11% of global oil consumption, 17% of global gas consumption, and up to 40% of gas consumption in Western Europe as of 2021, according to Goldman Sachs statistics.