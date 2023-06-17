Ana de Armas was photographed in a swimsuit and it is impossible not to fall in love with the Cuban actress

In recent years, Ana de Armas has entered at a terrifying pace, conquering Hollywood and the global audience in no time not only with her talent, but also with her stunning beauty. Most people probably noticed him in 2017’s Winged Bounty Hunter 2049, and since then he’s gone so far as to be nominated for an Oscar this year for his role in the Netflix film Szöszi.

Hottie Ana de Armas pulls down her panties in a video, and then one of the world’s weirdest scenes that can only be imagined in a movie happened.

The stunningly beautiful Ana de Armas, who also excelled in Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, No Time to Die, made a lasting impression in the detective crime thriller Tőrbe ejtve. The last time we saw her with Chris Evans was in the romantic action comedy Ghosted, which didn’t do well, but you don’t have to worry about the actress because soon she’ll be wowing everyone in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, coming next year.

Ana de Armas is so popular these days, she’s got three promising projects in the works and a lot of interest in her, so it’s no wonder an army of photographers try to snap her everywhere she turns — even when she’s relaxing on a well-deserved vacation in Greece.

Ana de Armas was photographed in a swimsuit and she looks amazing in the shots. In principle, the successful actress, who is wearing a Louis Vuitton swimsuit in the pictures, went on a trip with her friends, which can be seen here: