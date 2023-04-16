Ana de Armas fools viewers with her Spanish-language “SNL” monologue; She says she learned English watching Friends – Deadline

Ana de Armas debuted as the host of the Saturday Night Live And the monologue began in Spanish.

“Gracias, Gracias, Mucas Gracias” began. “It’s unpredictable, increases the chances of getting the best results.” (“I’ve had a great year and I’m so glad to be here hosting the show tonight.”)

De Armas then states that she was just joking, adding, “I speak English.” the blond The star said she was born in Cuba and when she moved to the US at the age of 26, she learned English “as everyone who comes to this country does – watch friends. ”

“Who would have thought that the best English teacher would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be better at English?” she said, imitating Chandler’s sarcastic accent.

De Armas also spoke about the “magical year” she had as she was nominated for an Academy Award and revealed that she will become a US citizen in three weeks.

“I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here everyone was so welcoming,” she added.

Then the actor mentioned it when working with Robert De Niro stone hand He told her he was going to Cuba and wanted to visit her family.

“I totally forgot about it,” she added. Then one day, all of a sudden, I get a phone call from my dad — he’s hysterical. I’m like dad, what’s wrong? Robert De Niro came to visit me at work, he adds. That was a nice gesture and I’ve been very lucky to work with so many actors. supporters.”

De Armas continued, “My dad was proud of me and he will be proud to see me standing on this podium today. I feel very lucky to be here.”

Watch the monologue in the video above.