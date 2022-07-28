Ana de Armas confronts the dark side of celebrities in a new ‘Blonde’ trailer – The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Offers a taste of the darker side of Hollywood, its manic, adorable crowds and constantly blinking picture lamps like Marilyn Monroe in a second look at Andrew DominicMarilyn Monroe’s photo Blonde.

Netflix He released a second trailer for the upcoming feature film NC-17, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates on Thursday, giving viewers a closer look at how to explore the film written by Dominic and director of the hateful parts of professional Monroe and director. Private life.

“I played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe,” de Armas can be heard saying during a montage of footage of a woman born as Norma Jean struggling with the effects of her public image. “I can’t stand doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe.”

As de Armas tells, the images of Monroe in her most popular projects are divided between frantic and overwhelming instances of a woman grappling with her fame. De Armas can be seen rambling through throngs of press and obsessed fans, screaming on set, crashing a car and being carried away into the hallway along with smaller but significant moments of cracking Jean’s professional facade.

“Marilyn does not exist,” continues de Armas. “When I get out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jean. I’m still here when the camera rolls. Marilyn Monroe is just on screen.”

The two-minute trailer—which features the main character as “everyone seen” and “nobody seen”—also features some of the film’s first major looks at Armas’ supporting cast, including Bobby Cannavale as “The Ex-Athlete” and Adrien Brody as “playwright”.

Blonde It is a reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the dichotomy between the public and private lives of the late Hollywood legend. The film touches on everything from Norma Jeane’s childhood to her rise to stardom and the many romantic entanglements with the line blurring between fact and fiction.

The film stars Julian Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams, Lily Fisher, Toby Haas, David Warsofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sarah Paxton and Rebecca Wisocki. Blonde Produced by Brad Pitt, Didi Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracy Landon and Scott Robertson, with Christina Oh as executive producer.

The movie will be released worldwide on Netflix on September 28.