An unstoppable disease is claiming lives all over the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday that the number of deaths from tuberculosis (TB) in Europe is rising again after two decades of continuous decline.

The infectious disease, which mainly damages the lungs, already caused 27,300 deaths in Europe in 2021, and the figure is expected to rise to around 27,000 in 2020.

The most affected countries on the continent were Russia and Ukraine, with approximately 4,900 and 3,600 TB deaths in the former and 3,600 respectively.

What causes the high death rate?

According to the WHO, the rising numbers can be partly explained by the fact that the diagnosis of TB patients was missed in many cases due to shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, drug-resistant mutation of the microorganism that causes TB is spreading, increasing the death toll.

In 2021, approximately 230,000 people in the 53 countries of the WHO European Region were infected with tuberculosis, which is caused by a bacterial infection.

The total number of patients has decreased compared to previous years.

A marked increase in the number of deaths, on the other hand, may be due to the interruptions caused by the epidemic, and to the fact that, in many cases, the disease was diagnosed too late or not at all.

The WHO also highlighted that in 2021, one in three TB cases will be caused by bacteria resistant to the rifampicin antibiotic.

In October last year, the World Health Organization warned based on 2021 data – for the first time in twenty years – that the number of people infected with tuberculosis started to rise again globally. About 10.6 million TB cases were registered worldwide, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to 2020 data.