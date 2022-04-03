An unreleased Gex demo has appeared online

It looks like an unannounced Gex Jr demo has surfaced online.

Added short demo, posted to YouTube by user justz00t Archive.org By a user who found the unadvertised game on an old CD-R.

According to the user who posted the demo on the archive’s website, the CD found is dated January 25, 2001.

In the demo, Gex Jr talks about popular culture references in a similar way to the main series. The phrase “I’m your father, Luke” can be heard within seconds, a false quote from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

late last year, Square Enix He secured the rights to the platforms of the 1990s on European soil, although so far, nothing has come of this acquisition.

First Gex is a platform game developed by Crystal Dynamics. It was originally released for 3DO in 1995; game ports Play Station And the Sega Saturn was later developed by Beam Software, and a PC Version licensed by Microsoft It was released for the Microsoft Windows operating system.

The last game in the series, Gex: deep cover gecko It was released for the PlayStation in 1999.

If the date in this leaked demo is accurate, it may indicate that Gex Jr was meant to be a sequel to the series, starring a new, smaller version of Gex.

However, by January 2001 Playstation 2 It’s already gaining momentum, so it’s possible that Square has put development on hold for the platform due to its status as a PS1 game.

In 2015, Square launched the Square Enix Collective platform that would allow independent developers to showcase the company’s games using some of Square’s franchises, including Gex.

It is unclear if the program is still running, however, so far, no Gex game has appeared yet.