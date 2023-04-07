An Israeli saw his family shot dead by a car driving behind them

Two young Israeli women died in the terror attack, and their mother was taken to hospital in critical condition. Israeli security forces launched a manhunt against the perpetrators, reports A The Times of Israel.

As they drove near Hamra, the attackers fired at their car, causing it to crash, and then shot at them at least twenty-two times. The two women, both in their 20s, died instantly, while their 48-year-old mother was taken by ambulance helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital.

The father of the two slain women drove another car in front of the car that was shot at in the sieve, and when the shooting happened he turned around to find his daughters killed and their mother with life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Zafar Ashtie / AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it was conducting a security assessment of the situation. Defense Minister Jove Gallant’s office is consulting with senior defense and military officials about the situation. Members of the government coalition and representatives of opposition parties are also calling for a tough response.

The Palestinian movement Hamas has warned Israel not to “continue its crimes against the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, saying the holy site must remain “totally Islamic without occupation”. A few days ago, Israeli police clashed with dozens of worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, reported at the time that dozens of Muslim worshipers who had been praying through the night during Ramadan had been injured in a raid on the mosque. According to the Palestinian Red Cross, Israeli forces prevented their doctors from entering the mosque.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation. According to Israeli police, worshipers who barricaded themselves armed with sticks and stones were forced out of the mosque. According to the police, the worshipers attacked them and a policeman was injured in the leg. Meanwhile, videos of policemen beating people in the mosque surfaced on social media.

The Palestinian leadership condemned the attack on the faithful. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned Israel that such a move would “cross all red lines.”

Tensions have been high in East Jerusalem and the West Bank for months. At least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israelis this year, according to the Associated Press, and 15 have died in Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the same period.

The situation in Israel has long been tense, with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against the judicial reform bill in what Haaretz wrote was the largest street demonstration in Israel’s history.