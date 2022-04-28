An Inside Look at the NFL Draft: Las Vegas hosts one of the major league events

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 NFL Draft It will begin Thursday night in Las Vegas, and workers who have been preparing for the event have created a very thematic stage and an area that will represent the city well.

The draft was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change and put the entire event on live video streaming instead. After a layover in Cleveland last season, the draft is back where it was supposed to be two years ago.

Since April 1, workers have been building a draft near the Caesars Forum and behind the High Roller outside The Linq. The stage is more than 105 feet wide and more than 220 feet long with a video screen of more than 1 million pixels from the LCD, according to NFL Events Operations Director Eric Finkelstein, who spoke to the media on Tuesday.

He said there are seats for 1,500 paying customers who want a one-of-a-kind experience, but fans will be able to attend the NFL experience in the adjacent parking lot for free and can stream through the venue to take a look.

“Certainly we still have a lot to accomplish and we will work hard across the board until Commissioner (Roger Goodell) gets to the podium and puts the first team around the clock,” Finkelstein said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be here in Las Vegas. Clark County has welcomed us with open arms. I know it’s taking several years. We’ve obviously been planning to be here in 2020, but we’re excited in 2022. We’re finally here to revive That’s it. We can’t wait Thursday night.”

There will be an enhanced experience for draft prospects, who will enter through the Caesars Forum on stage, said NFL events director Heather Nuenberg. Potential clients who will attend the draft will be in a comfortable lounge before their names are heard.

A certain number of fans will also be able to view the draft from the Inner Circle. Nanberg said that each of the 32 teams should invite 20 of their most ardent fans to sit in that area.

Among the interesting things fans will notice as they walk into the theater or walk past it will be the feel of Las Vegas that the NFL added to its draft this year. There are playing cards on the sides of the stage with team logos. The phase is purple and the zero in 2022 is diamond-shaped.

“I think that’s central to the draft,” Finkelstein said. “The amazing thing about this event is – since we took it on the road starting in Chicago in 2015 – we really want to take the feel of where we are.” “It’s not a cookie-cutter event where you can drop it anywhere and it has to be that way, that size, that look, that feeling. We really spend a lot of time trying to figure out how we can embody the highlight of where we are. So you have Really a sense of place.So I think it’s something that we’re really excited about to be able to do, we really lean towards unique things.

“There are some, some little touches around, even like the circles on the podium to welcome the Las Vegas sign. It’s a little homage to that. All the lights are on. Obviously, we’ve got a massive reverse shot here from the high roller, which is definitely Las Vegas. It’s something we always try. Finding it when we put this together, which makes it really exciting.”

Nanberg said the idea is to get fans involved as much as possible, which is why having fans stream through the edge of the event is such an important feature.

“As the draft evolved, it’s becoming less and less of a seating event and more of a concert. People get kind of in and out. It’s really more of a party and a party than it used to be. Back in the day it was all about sitting in a real theater.” “Obviously we’ve stuck with that concept but we’ve really come to a place where it’s much broader than that.”

NFL fans will be able to watch their team roll the dice on draft picks starting Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, when the first round begins. Rounds two and three will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Rounds start from 4-7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Chances of attending the draft

Only 21 prospects will be attending the NFL Draft this year. Read below for a list.

QB Matt Corral (Ole Miss)

OL Charles Cross (Mississippi)

DL Jordan Davis (Georgia)

LP Nakobi Dean (Georgia)

OL Ikem Ekownu (NC state)

CB Gardner Sauce (Cincinnati)

CB Keeler Gordon (Washington)

Kyle Hamilton (Nore Dame)

DL Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

OL Zion Johnson (Boston College)

De Germain Johnson (Florida)

De Georges Karlavtis (Bordeaux)

LP Devin Lloyd (Utah)

WR Drake London (USC)

OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

WR Chris Olaf (Ohio)

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio

DL Defonte White (Georgia)