December 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

An ingenious helicopter sets an altitude record on the 35th Mars flight

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
An ingenious helicopter sets an altitude record on the 35th Mars flight

NASA’s Creativity Helicopter continues to raise the bar for Red Planet flight.

4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) cleverness It soared 46 feet (14 m) above the red dirt of Mars on Saturday (December 3), setting a new altitude record on its 35th extraterrestrial trip.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft succeeded in its test flight but did not test life support

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The James Webb Telescope’s unparalleled view of ghostly light in galaxy clusters

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

NASA’s Orion capsule flies by the moon

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Incident against him III. Carolid, the culprit, was arrested

52 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

In Phoenix, a Taiwanese chip giant is building a hedge against China

56 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Congress asks Live Nation for answers

58 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

An ingenious helicopter sets an altitude record on the 35th Mars flight

1 hour ago Izer