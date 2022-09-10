September 10, 2022

An ingenious helicopter heads toward the delta of the Martian River on its 31st flight

NASA

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter flew for the 31st time on Mars, making a short leap that brought it closer to the ancient Red Planet’s river delta.

during the Mars The sortie, which took place on Tuesday (September 6), weighed 4 pounds (1.8 kg). cleverness It flew for approximately 56 seconds and covered about 318 feet (97 meters) of horizontal distance, according to Record the mission team trip (Opens in a new tab).

