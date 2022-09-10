An ingenious helicopter heads toward the delta of the Martian River on its 31st flight

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter flew for the 31st time on Mars, making a short leap that brought it closer to the ancient Red Planet’s river delta.

during the Mars The sortie, which took place on Tuesday (September 6), weighed 4 pounds (1.8 kg). cleverness It flew for approximately 56 seconds and covered about 318 feet (97 meters) of horizontal distance, according to Record the mission team trip (Opens in a new tab).

The flight took ingenuity toward the remnants of a long-drying river delta that was the small helicopter’s robotic partner, NASA perseverance rover has been explored within the past five months or so.

In February 2021, creativity and persistence descended together inside the 28-mile (45 kilometer) wide Jezero Crater, which harbored a river delta and a large lake billions of years ago.

Perseverance is looking for old signs Mars life collecting rock samples Back to Earth in the future . Creativity acts as a scout, and helps the perseverance team choose the best driving paths and set rocky, scientifically promising goals.

This is not the role that was originally assigned to Ingenuity; It is a technical demonstration designed for a five-flight mission to show that helicopter flight is possible in Mars atmosphere which is only 1% as thick as the Earth at sea level.

Dexterity overtook that major assignment and was soon granted an extension to perform her current, more focused reconnaissance work.

Tuesday’s trip was the first for prowess since 33 seconds on August 20 which covers only 6.5 feet (2 m) of the land of Mars. The August 20 flight is primarily designed to get the dust off Ingenuity’s solar panels and ensure that the tiny robot is still in flight after two months of relative inactivity.

was creativity On the ground since June 11 Awaiting cold and dusty winter weather on Jezero floor.