An exclusive US Navy jet flew across the Baltic Sea hours after Nord Stream exploded

Tracking data shows a jet flying near the Nord Stream site two hours after the first damage

The US Navy confirmed that it was an American aircraft

He says the trip was routine

OSLO/PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane flew close to the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage appeared, according to a tracker seen by Reuters, a Washington flight said. It was routine.

Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines exploded on September 26, releasing gas into the Baltic Sea off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden. Seismologists have recorded explosions in the area and police in several countries have launched investigations.

Flight data showed a P-8A Poseidon naval reconnaissance and patrol aircraft was flying over the North Sea at 003 GMT when Swedish seismologists recorded what they later described as an undersea explosion southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea.

The data showed that the plane that took off from Iceland made a pattern of racetrack-shaped regular circuits over Poland before taking off towards the Baltic Pipeline region.

Reuters graphics

It was not immediately possible to identify the plane because of the type of rotary identification code such planes sometimes use, but the US Navy confirmed it was a US plane when it provided data to Reuters.

“The US Navy’s P-8A Poseidon shown in the tracking data has conducted a routine sea reconnaissance flight into the Baltic Sea, unrelated to the leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines,” a US Navy spokesperson said.

Asked if any of the intelligence gathered might help investigators investigate the pipeline rupture, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa spokesman Capt. Tamara Lawrence said: “We don’t have any additional information to offer at this time.”

It is unclear what role, if any, the US military will play in assisting European investigations into the pipeline rupture, although President Joe Biden has spoken of eventually sending the divers.

‘Chess game’

According to the data, the plane flew several minutes after 0100 GMT south of Bornholm heading to northwest Poland, where it flew for an hour above the ground before flying at about 0244 GMT to the area where the gas leak was reported.

Analysts say it came close to the reported leak site by about 24 km, flew once and flew toward the Russian exclave at Kaliningrad, a frequent focus of observation.

The Polish, Swedish, Danish and German defense ministries could not be reached for comment.

There is missing flight data between 0339 GMT and 0620 GMT, but on the way back around 0700 GMT, the plane flew about 4 kilometers north of the reported leak site.

Reuters used a partial flight map from the US-based tracking website Radarbox complemented by data provided to Sweden-based Reuters Flightradar24 to reconstruct the P-8 route.

Flightradar24 data showed the plane was taking off and landing on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, where the Keflavik Air Base is located along with the P-8 hangar facilities.

The data emerged because the Baltic Sea remains a front for Cold War-style tensions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to analysts who cautioned that it was impossible to pinpoint the reasoning behind specific military flight paths.

“The Baltic Sea is a very active field of confrontation with lots of investigations and endless chess,” said UK-based defense analyst Francis Tosa.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that the pipeline explosion was “most likely” the work of Russia’s special services, citing information from Western allies.

Western officials and governments have so far avoided pointing the finger directly at Moscow, while Russia has dismissed any allegations of responsibility as “stupid”, blaming the United States and its allies instead.

Additional reporting by Goladis Fuchs in Oslo and Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Emilia Sithole-Mataris

