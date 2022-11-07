An eight-year-old German girl who was locked in her grandparents’ house since she was one year old has been released!

Police have freed an eight-year-old girl from her home in Attendorn, Germany, after her mother and grandparents allegedly kept her from the world since she was one.

The Guardian According to his statement, when they found her, the woman was in such a weak condition that she could not even climb the stairs. This is somewhat contradicted by medical opinion, according to which post-release tests showed no signs of malnutrition on the child, and no signs of physical abuse were found. However, during the examination, the girl told the doctors that she had never seen a forest or a meadow and had never been in a car.

Why was it completely shut off from the outside world only by the German press? Maria The woman referred to as the father – who wasn’t even with her mother when Maria was born – told a local newspaper that several years ago she found a note on her car windscreen saying her ex-partner was going to Italy with the young children. girl According to the father, their daughter is six months old at this time. The man later thought he had seen the mother and daughter several times in the small German town of 25,000 people, so he filed a police report in 2015. Authorities questioned the maternal grandparents, but they said their grandson was in Italy with his mother.

In July this year, the police took up the case again after a married couple living in a neighboring flat lodged a complaint. They had heard a rumor that an eight-year-old girl had been locked up in her grandparents’ house for years. They took the rumor seriously, notified the police who reached the grandparents who had been questioned years earlier, and released the child from prison at the end of September. During police interrogations, the mother’s relatives told the same person that the woman and her daughter never lived in Germany and that in recent years they had been in constant contact on a landline phone with a German number. Meanwhile, Italian authorities have confirmed that the two men do not live at the address in Calabria the woman gave as their alleged home.

Cases were filed against the mother and grandparents for incarceration and child endangerment. If convicted, the now 47-year-old mother could face up to ten years in prison.