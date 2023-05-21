May 21, 2023

An eight-year-old boy from the 17th century proves that time travel is real

Evidence of time travel was discovered in a 1652 work by the 17th-century Dutch painter Ferdinand Boll. The portrait, on display at the British National Gallery, shows an eight-year-old boy in period clothing. However, two visitors to the gallery noticed other details in the painting – Writes Repos.

Fiona Foskett, 57, and her daughter Holly, 23, noticed something strange in the 17th century.

“I said to my daughter, ‘Wait, is he wearing Nike trainers? At his age, he must have gotten his hands on the first pair of Nike trainers he ever made. Or is he really one?’ Time traveler?”

A spokesperson for the National Gallery said they are delighted that the painting has been such a hit with audiences.

“We got a huge response when we put out a tweet asking people if they could find more modern details in an eight-year-old boy’s shoes.”

This is not the first time that a strange object has been placed in an ancient work of art. In early May, an object that looked like an iPhone was discovered in a painting from nearly 90 years ago. Umberto Romano painted Mr. Pynchon and The Settling of Springfield in 1937 – 70 years before the first version of the Apple smartphone was released.

