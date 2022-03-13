An asteroid the size of a bus is flying near Earth today and you can watch it live online

You can watch big asteroid Take a safe flight back to Earth today (March 13) from anywhere with good internet access.

Weather permitting, the virtual telescope project will broadcast live telescope views of the recently found asteroid 2022 ES3, which will pass our planet slightly within the orbit of the Moon. Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM EST (1830 GMT) And you can watch it in the video feed above or Straight from the Virtual Telescope Project.

Asteroid 2022 ES3 is up to 40 feet (12 meters) wide – roughly the size of a bus – and will pass within 207,000 miles (330,000 km) of Earth today. According to NASA. The asteroid was discovered by Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona on March 7, and as with near-Earth asteroid discoveries, published orbit and other details of the asteroid’s movement and size Online.

Project founder Gianluca Massi wrote in Location statement. He lives in Secano, near Rome, Italy.

Related: The greatest asteroid missions of all time!

This virtual telescope project graphic shows the orbit of near-Earth asteroid 2022 ES3, which will fly close to Earth on March 13, 2022. (Image credit: Virtual Telescope Project)

The asteroid is not consideredpotentially dangerous“, according to NEWSWEEK, perhaps because of its size. According to NASA JPL’s small body databaseThe asteroid is 30 to 40 feet (10 to 22 meters) in diameter.

Massey says the closest asteroid will approach Earth at a safe distance of about 87% of the average The distance from the Earth to the Moon. The Moon is typically about 238,855 miles (384,400 km) from Earth.

NASA monitors asteroids through partner telescopes and space observations, coordinated by Planetary Defense Coordination Office. While the agency did not find any imminent problems, it is testing asteroid defense techniques to be proactive.

An example is 1210 lb (550 kg) Arrow The spacecraft, which will collide with a small asteroid called Demorphos in September or October. The goal is to change the orbit of this asteroid around its larger companion, Didymus.

If you are looking for a telescope or binoculars to spot asteroids like this one, check out our guide to find out Best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals Currently available. for us The best cameras for astrophotography And the Best lenses for astrophotography It can also help you choose the best photographic equipment.

revision: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect date for the 2022 ES3 flight. It’s March 13th.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter Tweet embed. Follow us on Twitter Tweet embed and on Facebook.