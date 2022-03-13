March 13, 2022

An asteroid the size of a bus is flying near Earth today and you can watch it live online

You can watch big asteroid Take a safe flight back to Earth today (March 13) from anywhere with good internet access.

Weather permitting, the virtual telescope project will broadcast live telescope views of the recently found asteroid 2022 ES3, which will pass our planet slightly within the orbit of the Moon. Broadcast starts at 2:30 PM EST (1830 GMT) And you can watch it in the video feed above or Straight from the Virtual Telescope Project.

