An arrest warrant hurts Putin even if he never goes to court

“I say a smart thing, brother, don’t be angry, but Gaddafi did not sign the Rome Statute” – this meme borrowed from the Soviet film is now circulating in the Russian-language part of the Internet after the international one. The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. Anyway, enough already activitiesPunishment for posts classified as anti-war or intended to disparage the military.

It is true that the Libyan dictator did not appear in court, and his 40-year rule ended quickly and violently. However, after the fall of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years – 12 years after the order was issued – and the Serbian president, Slobodan Milosevic, despite being invited by the ICTD, the ICC is investigating war crimes in Yugoslavia – Milosevic’s death. Although they did not come to judgment because of it.

Russia does not recognize it, but still has to reckon with it

Vladimir Putin needn’t fear that he’ll ever end up in the dock if handcuffed — but the issuance of an arrest warrant has measurable consequences for the Russian president.

The ICC was established in 2002 based on the 1998 Rome Statute. Only countries that have ratified the document are accountable, of which there are currently 123 on Earth. This law is not recognized by Russia, the United States or China.

On the face of it, the arrest warrant is only symbolic because Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC – an arrest warrant cannot be legally or practically enforced in Russia. This was also argued by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Marija Zaharova’s statement was surprisingly restrained, focused on recording the legal truth — though speaking is her forte: eight days before the Russian invasion last year, she spokeThe Western press will tell you when this attack will happen because, according to him, he will plan his freedom.

The fact that he is now strictly focused on the legal aspect suggests that he is not ready for a colorful, cynical response to the West, which means that Moscow does not expect a Putin cut off from the ever-expanding Western economy. Sanctions are directly traced to the ICC’s arrest warrant.

It’s the first time since the Russian occupation of Crimea that a restraining order has reached not just the president, but only him — and the child protection ombudsman. There are practical legal reasons for Marija Lvov-Belova’s inclusion in the ICC arrest warrant.

Instead of bombings, orphans are on Putin’s criminal record

The arrest warrant specifically identified the deportation and forcing of civilians, including children, to Russia as a crime. According to the ICC, it is fair to say that all of this happened with the knowledge of the Russian president, but he is responsible for not being able to assert control over the groups that committed these crimes as these groups came to Ukraine. A war started by Putin.

A meeting between Putin and Marija Lviv-Belova in the Kremlin on March 9, 2022 – Photo: Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik / Reuters – Photo: Mikhail Klimentiev / Sputnik / AFP

In order to be legally justified – regardless of the fact that the execution of an arrest warrant is completely impossible – it is necessary to prove the involvement of the named persons. This would be difficult to prove legally in the case of Russian artillery attacks on residential buildings near Kiev or massacres of civilians.

However, hundreds of children were taken from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia’s internationally recognized borders, and this was acknowledged by the Russian leadership. Lvova-Belova, who has five children, is responsible for the project and has adopted several children, including a 15-year-old boy from Mariupol.

Abduction and re-education agreed

The 38-year-old ombudsman admitted that not only did they officially bring people to the Russian border – even though that’s illegal – but also those found in basements. According to Ukraine, they do not want to send back children whose relatives have applied for them in Ukraine. The latter was denied by the Russian side.

At the same time, Delux also met his parents in Ukraine

During the Russian occupation, they sent their children to summer camps in Russia, but in the meantime, the region came back under the control of Ukraine, and the parents tried unsuccessfully for weeks to bring their children back.

But Lavova-Belova is still talkative Report He said in front of the Social Chamber: “When we brought them to the Moscow region,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​hassles, a lot of people spoke negatively about the president, said all kinds of hateful things, sang the Ukrainian national anthem, “Glory to Ukraine” and so on. Lvova-Belova assured everyone that they are trying to turn these feelings into love for Russia. This is a good example of ideological re-education, although according to Lvova-Belova, anyone who wants can go to Ukraine, but they don’t want to, because it’s too good for them in Russia.

Based on the above and her previous work, it can be proven that Lavova-Belova was directly involved in the transportation of children and that she was acting according to the instructions of the Russian President, who appointed her as the Commissioner for Children’s Rights. 2021 – Thus arrest warrants were established for both of them.

The veto power of the UN Security Council is absent here

In addition, launching an investigation into a crime against humanity is also simple: an accusation of aggression can only be investigated if both parties involved are members of the ICC – which is not the case with Russia. UN As one of the five permanent members, Russia has veto power here, though it could be overruled by the Security Council.

However, this does not apply to crimes against humanity, and the ICC’s first chief prosecutor already believed last summer that responsibility would be easier to prove here. An arrest warrant follows this logic exactly. The ICC’s chief prosecutor had previously said the arrest warrant would remain in effect even if the war ended and war crimes did not expire.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Conference of Ministers of Justice to examine the situation in Ukraine at Lancaster House in London on March 20, 2023 – Photo: Yui Mok/Pa Images/Getty Images

Here comes one of the practical implications that makes command more than code. This time, it does not apply to low-ranking people or Putin’s entourage – as in the individual parts of the sanctions – but it is clear that it can be implemented against them as well, following his instructions.

It can be difficult to make friends with the enemy’s enemy

It is incapable of conducting foreign relations that require a practical, personal diplomatic presence. Diplomatic immunity does not protect against arrest warrants issued by the ICC. Thus, not only Putin can stay away from countries that are members of the ICC, but also a significant number of officials – fearing that a non-public order is in place against them.

This uncertainty, and the fact that few arrest warrants have so far been publicly known, creates a gap between top management and official circles – as opposed to sanctions lists, which are added as proof and pledges of loyalty. A profession – attracted attention In his analysis Alexander Bounov, an employee of the Moscow Carnegie Institute, disbanded after the start of the war, was forced abroad.

For diplomatic relations to become impossible or strained in this way could create difficulties for Moscow in regions seeking allies against a polar, US-centric world order: Latin America and Africa. Because these regions – like Europe – accept the jurisdiction of the ICC, Russia cannot strengthen its presence there.

However, Baunov wrote, “from Franco to Ceausescu, from Castro to Putin, tried to make their appearance as spectacular as possible on the international stage, to organize visits for leaders, to invite recognized foreign leaders – preferably – democracies – countries”, because this gave them legitimacy. This space, already narrowed by the war, has been further narrowed by the ICC arrest warrant.