An anime fan in China said she was interrogated by the police for wearing a kimono

A woman in China claims she was detained and questioned by police after they spotted her wearing a white kimono while taking pictures in Suzhou, China.

Women posted about alleged accident on Weibo. She had played the main character from the Japanese manga series “The Summer Time Show”, for which she wore a white kimono decorated with flowers and a long blonde wig.

On Wednesday evening, while they were waiting in line for a snack with her photographer, the officers were suddenly surrounded by police officers on Huaihai Street, a popular Japanese pub and restaurant, according to the woman.

in video allegedly showing her encounter with the officers, an officer shouts at the woman, questioning her identity.

“If you came here wearing a Hanfu, I wouldn’t say this. But you wear a kimono as a Chinese person. You’re Chinese! You?” The officer shouts at the woman.

Then she quietly asks why the officers are besieging her.

The officer replies: “On suspicion of stirring up quarrels and causing trouble.”

Then the police escort the woman.

According to Weibo, the woman explained that she was interrogated for about five hours until 1 am during this time, and stated that her phone was searched while her photos were deleted and her kimono was confiscated. In addition, she was “taught” by officers and they warned her not to talk about her experience online.

The woman reported that the police ordered her to write a 500-word letter of self-criticism and reflection.

“I feel like I have no dignity right now,” the woman wrote on Qzone on Friday. The police said what she did was wrong. I feel helpless… I love Japanese culture and European culture, and I also love traditional Chinese culture. I love multiculturalism, I love watching cartoons, is it wrong to like anything? “

Some Weibo users supported the woman while others criticized her wearing a kimono.

One user wrote: “This policeman is abusing his authority and needs to be dealt with.”

“We have no reason to choose forgiveness for our ancestors. Well done Chinese police!” Another user commented.

The video has garnered more than 8.7 million views and 497,000 likes since it was uploaded on Monday.

Featured Image via Weibo