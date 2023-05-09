An ambitious Arab mission to explore seven asteroids, including very red ones – Ars Technica

About a year and a half ago, United Arab Emirates announce An ambitious deep space mission to explore the asteroid belt, with the goal of visiting seven different asteroids.

The Arab country, in collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder, aimed to launch the mission as soon as possible in 2028. It envisioned the probe as an appropriate follow-up to the successful launch and flyby of the Emirates Mars Exploration Mission, which reached orbit around Mars in early 2021 and continues to study the atmosphere. Slave of the Red Planet and Seasonal Climate Changes.

Sarah Al-Amiri, Head of the Emirates Space Department, said: “The new mission that we are embarking on to explore the asteroid belt takes us to another level of complexity and capacity development, and represents a quantum leap forward for the development of the space sector in the Emirates.” agency, upon announcing the nation’s second interplanetary mission.

However, what is not detailed in 2021 are the specific asteroids that the mission will visit. but now, Thanks for the poster Which will be presented next month at the Asteroids, Comets and Meteorites Conference in Arizona, as we know it. After performing gravity-assisted flybys of Venus, Earth and Mars, the spacecraft will visit seven main belt asteroids, six of which will be high-velocity encounters before an eventual rendezvous with asteroid 269 Justitia.

Flyby: 10253 Westerwald

Flyby: 623 Chimaera

Fly Buy: 13294 Rockox

Fly Buy: 88055

FlyPay: 23871

FlyPay: 59980

Appointment: 269 Justitia

The asteroid called 269 Justitia is rather large, with a diameter of about 53 km. Perhaps most interestingly, the asteroid’s color is reddish, As he found out Just two years ago by astronomers at the Infrared Telescope Facility and Astronomical Observatory of Seoul National University.

This color is likely due to the presence of organic compounds called tholins on its surface. Thulins are abundant on Pluto and other icy bodies in the outer solar system, and thus 269 Justitia likely formed outside Neptune before it was captured by the inner solar system.

“If Justitia did indeed form in the farthest reaches of the solar system, the mission would give us a front row seat to what large objects currently residing beyond Neptune really look like,” say the authors. interview paper He says.

The current plan calls for the first flyby of an asteroid to occur in 2030, with five additional flybys before a rendezvous with 269 Justitia in April 2034. At this point, the spacecraft, using its solar electric propulsion system, will determine the surface composition, geology, and gravitational field of Justitia through Multiple orbits of varying heights.

From a scientific point of view, the UAE asteroid mission seeks to better explain the origin and evolution of water-rich asteroids, as well as understand their potential as resource depots for future deep space exploration missions.

In addition to conducting science, another goal is public participation. Officials in the United Arab Emirates hope that probes like this and the previous mission to Mars will inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers in the Middle East.