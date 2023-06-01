An Amazon ring used to spy on customers, FTC says in privacy settlement

A former employee of Amazon Ring’s doorbell camera unit spied for months on female customers in 2017 with cameras placed in bedrooms and bathrooms, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court statement on Wednesday. $5.8 million settlement with the company over privacy violations.

Amazon also agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it violated children’s privacy rights when it failed to delete Alexa recordings at parents’ request and kept them for longer than necessary, according to a court filing in Seattle federal court that outlined a separate settlement.

The FTC settlements are the agency’s latest effort to hold big tech companies accountable for policies that critics say put profits from data collection ahead of privacy.

The FTC is also considering Amazon.com’s $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot Corp (IRBT.O), announced in August 2022 in Amazon’s latest batch of smart home devices, and has a separate antitrust investigation into Amazon.

Amazon, which bought Ring in April 2018, has vowed to make some changes to its practices.

“While we disagree with the FTC’s allegations regarding both Alexa and Ring, and deny breaking the law, these settlements put these matters behind us,” Amazon.com said in a statement.

The FTC said Ring gave employees unfettered access to customers’ sensitive video data: “As a result of this dangerous broad access and lax attitude toward privacy and security, employees and third-party contractors have been able to view, download, and transmit customers’ sensitive video data.”

In one case in 2017, a Ring employee watched videos created by at least 81 female customers and Ring employees using Ring products. “Without being found out, the employee continued to spy for months,” the FTC said.