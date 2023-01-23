Amy Adams goes skiing with her husband and daughter in Southern California

Amy Adams She’s got a fairy tale ending in her latest movie, and she seems to be mirroring that off camera as well…hitting the slopes with her real-life family, and having a magical time.

The actress — who recently starred in Disney’s Disenchanted — was out skiing on Sunday with her husband, Darren Le Galloand their daughter Aviana. They’ve made it to the Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, California…about a two-hour drive northeast of Central Los Angeles.



Play video content



TMZ.com

Amy might not have been recognized if she had kept her goggles on—with the low-key outfit she was wearing, she looked pretty much like any other skier on the mountain.

However, it seemed like she stopped at one point and took off her glasses for a short while over the phone… and at that point, it became clear that a star was in the mix. Check out the pics – Amy looks so alert being outside… flashing a huge grin while she’s on the horn.

Speaking of AA and DLG kid… she actually has a small cameo in “Disenchanted,” the long-awaited sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted” — where Amy plays a storybook-type princess who’s set off in the real world. In Part 2, Aviana appears briefly in a town square scene.