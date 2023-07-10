July 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Amtrak cancels train to Burlington

Izer 1 hour ago 1 min read
Passengers aboard the Ethan Allen Express in Rutland on July 19, 2021. File photo by Emma Cotton/VTDigger

Amtrak announced that the Ethan Allen Express, which was running from New York City to Burlington, was canceled this morning due to severe weather. tweet.

The train, which also stops in Albany and Rutland, was scheduled to depart Monday at 2:21 p.m. from Penn Station in New York, but flooding across Vermont and New York derailed those plans.

The southbound New York train still left Union Station in Burlington as scheduled at 10:10 a.m. Monday, but it was delayed by about 35 minutes as of 11:29 a.m., According to an Amtrak tweet.

The Ethan Allen Express runs daily between New York and Burlington, passing through the Hudson River Valley.

Metro-North Railroad, rail service of New York and Connecticut, chirp Photographs of washed-out sections of the railroad along the Hudson River. WABC-NY reported There was an “enormous amount of water” still on the tracks after heavy rain Sunday night, causing the suspension of many lines that run along the Hudson River Valley to New York City. The suspension is expected to last through Monday night, according to the outlet.

See also  Dow Jones rises 400 points, what to do now; 4 tech titans report earnings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Instagram leads exceed 100 million users

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Bitcoin $BTC opens the week to defend the $30,000 support level

17 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Elon Musk demands $90M increase by Twitter Law Firm as company changes hands – Deadline

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

China has discovered a monstrous object on Mars that is 400,000 years old

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

Amtrak cancels train to Burlington

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Lady Gaga gets $500,000 lawsuit over dog bounty

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

SpaceX is extending the life of its reusable Falcon 9 boosters – Ars Technica

1 hour ago Izer