Amtrak cancels train to Burlington

Passengers aboard the Ethan Allen Express in Rutland on July 19, 2021. File photo by Emma Cotton/VTDigger

Amtrak announced that the Ethan Allen Express, which was running from New York City to Burlington, was canceled this morning due to severe weather. tweet.

The train, which also stops in Albany and Rutland, was scheduled to depart Monday at 2:21 p.m. from Penn Station in New York, but flooding across Vermont and New York derailed those plans.

The southbound New York train still left Union Station in Burlington as scheduled at 10:10 a.m. Monday, but it was delayed by about 35 minutes as of 11:29 a.m., According to an Amtrak tweet.

The Ethan Allen Express runs daily between New York and Burlington, passing through the Hudson River Valley.

Metro-North Railroad, rail service of New York and Connecticut, chirp Photographs of washed-out sections of the railroad along the Hudson River. WABC-NY reported There was an “enormous amount of water” still on the tracks after heavy rain Sunday night, causing the suspension of many lines that run along the Hudson River Valley to New York City. The suspension is expected to last through Monday night, according to the outlet.