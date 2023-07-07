‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Michael Grimm is on the mend after his mysterious illness

Michael Grimm, Famous for winning Season 5’s “America’s Got Talent,” he’s showing great signs of improvement after being hospitalized with a serious and mysterious health issue.

michael’s wife, LucyHe tells TMZ… He recently had a breakthrough in his recovery, and is now able to talk and even walk under his own power.

It’s big news for Michael, who’s been in the hospital since Memorial Day, when he was moved to the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator.

Michael’s wife says he is still in the hospital and doctors have not yet been able to diagnose a specific disease or syndrome behind his hospitalization.

We’re told Michael had an adverse reaction to being on a ventilator…his wife says his brain stopped communicating with the rest of his body.

Therefore, he now needs to re-learn movement and speech, which is why walking is such a milestone for his recovery.

While Michael no longer needs a cane and can talk, his wife tells us he still can’t sing or play the guitar…but he’s working on various exercises to get his musical talents back.

The breakups are great, but there are still some issues… Michael’s wife says he suffers from PTSD as a result of using a ventilator, and some of his past personal trauma resurfaced during rehab.