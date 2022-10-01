Americans are financially exhausted

Recession is a very real possibility.
Such as Federal Reserve Strongly raise rates to combat persistence inflationA tough stance could come at a price. Already, falling stock markets have wiped out more than 9 trillion dollars In the wealth of American families.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell He also warned of the central bank’s upcoming moves to combat price hikes May cause “some pain” in the future.
However, 31% of Americans said they are not equipped for an economic downturn and are not actively doing anything to better prepare for it, according to a recent report. Bankrate.com report.
“Recession fatigue, recession fatigue — whatever you want to call it, the blows to Americans’ financial security keep coming, first with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, followed by 40-year high inflation and now the increased risk of another deflation,” the Bankrate analyst said. com Sarah Foster.
“Having more than two years of incentive to prepare for tough economic times can undoubtedly feel overwhelming,” she said.
“This is not people’s fault, so much as it is a response to the huge amount of pressure on them,” added Jeffrey Galak, associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University and expert in consumer behavior.
“People have spent two and a half years managing a global pandemic, an uncertain financial future, political turmoil, and rising inflation,” he said. “At some point, people will run out of the will to continue making good choices for their future.”
When broken down by generations, younger adults, or Gen Xers, are more likely to develop “stagnation stress,” compared to Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers.
They’re also the group that tends to say the pandemic cut short their formative years, Foster said, and are offended by the short-lived “hot summer.”
“Recession fatigue is an embarrassing cousin to retaliatory spending,” she said. “Americans are deprived of many activities that bring them happiness. It is a kind of financial indifference.”
Even if the economy gets past the recession, consumers are already struggling in the face of extremely high prices, and almost half of Americans say they are getting deeper into debt.
If job losses follow, the impact will be widely felt, although each household will experience a regression to a different degree, depending on income, savings and financial status.
Still, there are many Preparation methods Which is considered universal, according to Foster.
How do you prepare for a recession?
- Simplify your spending. Take a look at your budget to see where you’re spending your money, and whether it’s possible to save a few extra dollars a week Put it into a savings account. “Every little helps, especially as savings rates continue to rise,” Foster said.
- Stash extra cash in a fun box. Recessions, or fear of them, Foster said, can take a toll on your mental health, especially if you cut yourself off from activities that involve spending money. “Having a box of fun can help you pick and choose what excites you the most without completely depriving yourself.”
- Cut out impulsive purchases. Even as more Americans say they are too stressed, they are spending more on impulse purchases. Shoppers spend an average of $314 per month on automated purchases, up from $276 in 2021, I found a recent survey. Foster advised to think about these expenses, especially when it comes to expensive items, to try to get rid of the rush.
- Consider switching jobs. While the economy is slowing, Foster said, the job market remains strong, and many workers can use that to their advantage. The typical worker who changed his job between April 2021 and March 2022 Earnings saw a 10% jumpPew Research Center found, after accounting for inflation. Workers’ bargaining power may be cool, but it remains strong – for now.
- Stay invested. While a recent plunge into the market can deter current or potential investors, “stocks are discounted significantly compared to last year’s record highs,” Foster said, “which means that a bear market can be a good opportunity to focus on long-term investment goals.” .”
- Look for additional sources of income. There may be ways to invest in your current hobbies and interests to either help cover the higher cost of living or save extra money. Most Profitable Side Business This can be done from home, such as resume typing or audio transcription. Otherwise, consider selling unwanted clothes or household goods to free up some cash.
- Change the way you think. Rather than focusing on what you shouldn’t buy, Foster recommends thinking about your long-term goals and how your money can help you get there. “Whether your goal is to buy a home or retire early, make sure you match that goal with your individual spending habits,” she said.
