Americans are financially exhausted

Recession is a very real possibility.

Such as Federal Reserve Strongly raise rates to combat persistence inflationA tough stance could come at a price. Already, falling stock markets have wiped out more than 9 trillion dollars In the wealth of American families.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell He also warned of the central bank’s upcoming moves to combat price hikes May cause “some pain” in the future.

However, 31% of Americans said they are not equipped for an economic downturn and are not actively doing anything to better prepare for it, according to a recent report. Bankrate.com report.

“Recession fatigue, recession fatigue — whatever you want to call it, the blows to Americans’ financial security keep coming, first with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, followed by 40-year high inflation and now the increased risk of another deflation,” the Bankrate analyst said. com Sarah Foster.

“Having more than two years of incentive to prepare for tough economic times can undoubtedly feel overwhelming,” she said.

“This is not people’s fault, so much as it is a response to the huge amount of pressure on them,” added Jeffrey Galak, associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University and expert in consumer behavior.

“People have spent two and a half years managing a global pandemic, an uncertain financial future, political turmoil, and rising inflation,” he said. “At some point, people will run out of the will to continue making good choices for their future.”