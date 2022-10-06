October 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

American tourist smashes two statues in the Vatican Museums

Aygen 10 mins ago 2 min read
American tourist smashes two statues in the Vatican Museums

(CNN) – Just when you thought the summer of misbehaving tourists was over, someone else on vacation wrecks another priceless artifact.

This time it was the turn of an American tourist who smashed at least two ancient Roman statues to pieces in the Vatican on Wednesday.

The episode took place at the Chiaramonte Museum, part of the Vatican Museums, around lunchtime. The space contains around 1,000 works of ancient statues, and describes itself as “one of the best collections of Roman portraits” in the world.

Two of those paintings now face an uncertain future after a tourist knocks one down in a rage, then knocks another off as he flees the scene.

The newspaper reported that the man demanded to meet the Pope Il Messaggero. When he was told he couldn’t, he allegedly threw a Roman bust to the ground.

And as he ran, with the stick in his pursuit, he knocked down another.

The two artworks were taken to the in-house workshop to be evaluated. A source told Il Messaggero that while they are around 2,000 years old, they are believed to be minor artworks, not famous works.

The director of the Vatican Museums press office, Matteo Alessandrini, told CNN that the American man, aged about 50, was in the “Galleria Chiaramonte” corridor, which includes about 100 busts and statues.

“The busts were glued to the racks with a screw, but if you tightened them too hard they would explode,” he said. “He got down one, then the other, and the guards immediately came and arrested him and sent him to the Vatican police who brought him for questioning. At about 5:30 pm he was handed over to the Italian authorities.

See also  Russia: Nord Stream likely affected by state-backed 'terrorism'

“The two statues were damaged but not particularly badly. One lost part of its nose and ear, and the other’s head fell off the base.”

He said that restoration work had already begun, and that “it will soon be restored and returned to the museum.”

Mount Butorak, who drives Pilgrimage to the Vatican And who often visits the Chiaramonte Museum, said: “One of the most beautiful things is that it allows visitors to come face to face with these ancient sculptures. My fear is that with such behavior, barriers can be put in place.”
Tourists destroying antiquities was the theme this summer in Rome. In July, a Canadian tourist was caught carving her name at the Colosseum, while two American tourists were caught throwing motorcycles down the Spanish stairs, breaking pieces in the process, and a Saudi visitor drove his Maserati on the same architectural icon.

Correction: An earlier version of the story misattributed a quote to a Vatican Museums spokesperson.

Delia Gallagher contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The United States believes that the Ukrainians were behind the assassination in Russia

8 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Ethiopia and Tigrayan forces accept African Union-led peace talks

16 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

The Kremlin says annexation and retreat are not a contradiction amid Ukraine’s successes

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

4 min read

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card benchmarks leak, up to 29% faster in 3DMark tests, 53 TFLOPs compute

1 min ago Ayhan
2 min read

American tourist smashes two statues in the Vatican Museums

10 mins ago Aygen
3 min read

You need a charger like this to keep your phone healthy for a long time

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

REI always keeps its stores closed on Black Friday

8 hours ago Izer