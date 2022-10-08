October 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

American tourist arrested after smashing ancient Roman sculptures in response to not seeing the Pope at the Vatican

Aygen 57 mins ago 2 min read
American tourist arrested after smashing ancient Roman sculptures in response to not seeing the Pope at the Vatican

A disgruntled American tourist who had hoped to see the Pope while visiting the Vatican was disappointed by the smashing of ancient Roman statues.

A man described as an American tourist – whose identity has not been revealed – demanded on Wednesday to see the head of the Catholic Church, according to a Romanian newspaper. Il Messaggero.

After being informed that this wish for a vacation could not be fulfilled, the man reportedly set off in a rage and grabbed one of the ancient Roman statues lining the wall of the Chiaramonti Museum and toppled it to the ground.

Inside the Chiaramonti Museum, which joins the small Belvedere Palace to the Vatican Palaces, there are more than 1,000 pieces of art and the site is considered to house one of the most important collections of Roman busts.

Of those busts, at least two were damaged in the man’s tantrum, according to Matteo Alessandrini, director of the Vatican Museums press office, who confirmed the damage with the man. CNN.

The two statues were damaged but not particularly severely. One of them lost part of his nose and ear, and the head of the other came off the base. ”

The repair cost of these busts will be around 15,000 euros ($14,800) and their restoration will take about 300 hours, Adnkronos mentioned.

CNN reported that the man, who was estimated to be in his 50s, was handed over to Italian authorities after Vatican police were able to quickly intercept him in order to do more harm.

See also  Tropical Storm Fiona is forming, soon to hit the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico

He is expected to face charges of serious damages. USA Today mentioned.

This incident marks the latest occasion in the past few months that Roman artifacts and tourist sites have come under attack by tourists.

In July, a Canadian tourist visiting the Italian city carved his name on the side of the Colosseum.

The Italian capital’s Spanish staircases have also been the target of deformation not once but twice after a Saudi visitor drove his luxury Maserati down the famous staircase, after which a couple of American tourists pushed electric scooters down the 297-year-old monument, causing damage. of $27,000, from the inside mentioned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

An exclusive US Navy jet flew across the Baltic Sea hours after Nord Stream exploded

9 hours ago Aygen
5 min read

Russia bombs the area to which it was annexed; More bodies found in Kharkiv

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Ukraine’s Zelensky called on NATO to launch “pre-emptive strikes” in Russia, the spokesperson forced to clarify

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Foreign – According to Vučić, Clinton asked Viktor Orban to attack Serbia.

25 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

McDonald’s famous Happy Meals Halloween buckets are back

30 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Wordle today: Here’s the answer, hints for October 8

39 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Far UV LED lights efficiently kill bacteria and viruses without harming people

44 mins ago Izer