August 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

American think tank: Putin singles out an old-new target

Arzu 9 mins ago 2 min read

The Report Russian troops have resumed local ground offensives northwest and southwest of Izjum, and could create opportunities for offensive operations in the direction of Kharkiv Oblast and Kharkiv city.

In recent days, Russian forces have already launched unsuccessful attacks and reconnaissance efforts against Sebil, Shurivka and Husarivka (northwest of Izia), and resumed attacks against Dmitrivka and Prasshikivka (southwest of Izia).

Russian forces have held positions around Balaklia and Velika Komisuvaha for months, and could use these two areas as a springboard for offensive action.

Russian forces could use their positions around Balaklia to resume attacks on Kharkiv from the southeast.

According to ISW, however

It is highly unlikely that Russian forces will invade Kharkiv province and capture the city of Kharkiv.

This is why Slowdown of progress in Donbass, as well as ongoing challenges in the field of military development and logistics.

ISW previously assessed Vladimir Putin President of Russia Instructions could have been given to Russian forces to occupy the city of Kharkiv and the unoccupied part of the Kharkiv region., but they are unlikely to succeed. Russian forces may also launch destructive strikes to deter Ukrainian counterattacks.

Oleg SinyehubovKharkiv Governor in Telegram on Monday morning published itArtillery attack in Saltivka district of Kharkiv. Two people were injured, one of whom, a 72-year-old, later died in hospital.

Cover image: Ukrainian soldiers near Kharkiv on July 26, 2022. Wolfgang Schwann/Anatolu Agency via Getty Images

See also  Index - Overseas - comes with oral Pfizer, which is more effective than the vaccine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

War could break out with our new neighbors

8 hours ago Arzu
6 min read

A strange island is exchanged between the two countries every six months, even though no one lives there

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Poles begin to panic – Napi.hu

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

American think tank: Putin singles out an old-new target

9 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Oil falls on weak Chinese factory data on demand concerns

17 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Ric Flair, 73, handles pressure, authors classic performer in winning his last wrestling match

23 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The Earth completes its rotation in less than 24 hours, and crashes again for the shortest day

28 mins ago Izer