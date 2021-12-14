American soldiers were indiscriminately shot dead, along with a teacher and two sons

Syrian state news agency reports that US troops carried out a large-scale parachute operation near the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor until dawn on Monday.

According to Sanaa, US forces stationed themselves in Pusajra, firing indiscriminately at anything and everyone. At least three civilians were killed and several were abducted. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), on the other hand, reported four dead, including a teacher and two sons.

Helicopter gunfire was reported on the motorcycles. The group added that several suspected members of the terrorist group had been arrested.

During the day at the Pentagon, US troops, along with Kurdish-Arab militants of the Allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), carried out counter-terrorism operations in Pusajra, killing four members of a jihadi organization. The militant, known as Islamic State, was wearing a grenade belt on his body. The target is said to be one of the “dangerous cells” of the militants.

SDF also carried out an independent operation in the region. However, no arrests were made by the US Department of Defense.

The province of Deir ez-Zor and its headquarters of the same name are located on the Iraqi border, and the strategic importance of the Damascus regime is thus given to the regular distribution of militias along the Iranian tributaries. Deir ez-Zor, south of the city of Deir ez-Zor, is one of the strongholds of US forces left in Syria to fight terrorism.

The Islamic State turned to guerrilla warfare after suffering military defeats in both Iraq and Syria.