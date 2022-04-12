April 12, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

American Idol: Kennedy Anderson exited from Season 20 – full statement

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
American Idol's Kenedi Anderson Withdraws From Season 20 for 'Personal Reasons'

American Idol Viewers didn’t expect any eliminations on Monday, but they got one anyway.

17 years later Kennedy AndersonA Top 24 performer on Christina Perry’s “Human,” Ryan Seacrest cut the broadcast with an important message about Anderson’s future in the competition, or lack thereof.

“You may have noticed that there was no voting information during Kennedy’s performance now,” Seacrest said in one of the studios. “Since we recorded these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kennedy has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her our best wishes.”

TVLine also received the following statement from Fremantle Media: “We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this festive season 20 unfold with amazing talent vying to be the next American Idol.”

Are you surprised? Join the club. Anderson has been a front-runner for this season since her audition last month. Sitting at a piano, she blew the minds of judges (and viewers) in impressive and uniquely memorable fashion to Lady Gaga’s “applause,” which earned her a coveted platinum ticket.

Of course, Anderson is not the first Idol We hope to leave the competition early. only last season, White Pike withdrew in a similarly vague way. (Then there was Caleb Kennedy, who announced his “departure” after a Reappeared racist video Online.)

Are you disappointed by Anderson’s sudden departure? Click PLAY on the video below to experience the amazing performance again Leave a comment with your thoughts on her decision.

See also  'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Opens Its Doors For $71 Million, DOA Ambulance - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Why is Kylie Jenner still “not ready” to reveal the name of her new son

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Wordle 296 Apr 11 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Covid was ‘scary’ and left her ‘exhausted’

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Russians can use chemical weapons in Ukraine!

54 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

“Forget FAANG” says Jim Kramer and focus on stocks that are valuable in the current inflationary environment

55 mins ago Izer
2 min read

American Idol: Kennedy Anderson exited from Season 20 – full statement

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

“Beyond our wildest dreams”: Scientists have discovered a fossil of a dinosaur that died the day the asteroid hit the asteroid

1 hour ago Izer