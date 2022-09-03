September 3, 2022

America could enter the war

The US is one step away from becoming a party to the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said this below.

Moscow is now watching Washington’s growing involvement in the Ukraine crisis with concern. This trend is dangerous and we have repeatedly warned the United States of the possible consequencesThe diplomat added.

We warn the United States to stop arms exports, including the delivery of increasingly long-range and destructive systems. Failure to do so may result in consequencesRyabkov concluded.

Foreign Affairs magazine previously warned that the appearance of NATO on Ukrainian territory could lead to the outbreak of nuclear war. The publication explained that if NATO military personnel were destroyed, the alliance would be forced to respond, and that this escalation would, at worst, lead to full-scale war using nuclear weapons (tactical, of course. )

