AMD’s high-end X670E motherboards from ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock and Biostar in detail

AMD motherboard partners such as ASUS, MSI, ASRock, Gigabyte and Biostar have revealed more details about the main ones Designs X670E for Ryzen 7000 Desktop Processor.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs to be moved to a new home Known as AM5, the successor to the long-lasting AM4 platform. It marks a fresh start for the Ryzen Desktop family and as such, current Ryzen CPUs starting with Ryzen 1000 and not until Ryzen 5000 will be supported by the new platform, we’ll tell you why.

The AM5 platform will feature first and foremost the all-new LGA 1718 socket. That’s right, AMD is no longer going the PGA (Pin Grid Array) route and is now focusing on LGA (Land Grid Array), similar to what Intel uses in its current desktop processors. The main reason for moving to LGA is due to the addition of enhanced features and next generation features like PCIe Gen 5, DDR5, etc. which we will see on the AM5 platform. The socket has a single latch and the days of worrying about screws under your precious processors are gone.

Representatives from every motherboard manufacturer joined AMD’s latest products “Expert Meeting” live broadcast Talking about the next-gen X670E designs, but it looks like we may still be missing a few details regarding overclocking and memory support which is something AMD may not want to talk about right now even though the full product lineup announcement is only a few weeks later on 29 August and is scheduled to be released on August 15. So let’s take a look at what the new high-end motherboard offerings have to offer.

ASUS X670E motherboards

ASUS launched it by revealing the advanced device Motherboards ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and ROG Crosshair X670E HERO. ROG Crosshair motherboards come with 20 + 2 stages for Extreme and 18 + 2 for HERO models. Both models are built with some crazy 110A power phases and in a coordinated design. The VCore PWM controller is an Infineon ASP2205 while the Power Stages is based on the Vishay SIC850.

ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme – 20 + 2 phase (110 amps)

20 + 2 phase (110 amps) ROG Crosshair X670E HERO motherboard – 18 + 2 phase (110 amps)

ASUS specifically states that high-end power delivery is essential when overclocking a CPU because it leads to massive current fluctuations and dramatically increased power demands. Some of the standout features include WiFi 6E (AX210), 10 GbE Marvell AQC113CS connectors, Gen 5.0 PCIe x16 & M.2, USB 4, and Quick Charge 4+.

MSI X670E motherboards

MSI will introduce four new X670E motherboards in the MEG, MPG and PRO series. We recently revealed the flagship MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboards and the manufacturer has confirmed the specifications and PCB we reported. VRM configuration for MSI X670E motherboard as mentioned below:

MEG X670E GOODLIK – 24 (105 A) + 2 + 1

24 (105 A) + 2 + 1 MEG X670E ACE – 22 (90 A) + 2 +1

22 (90 A) + 2 +1 MPG X670E Carbon – 18 (90 A) + 2 +1

18 (90 A) + 2 +1 PRO X670E-P WiFi – 14 (80 A) + 2 +1

MSI pushes things to the extreme with cutting-edge heatsink designs such as the screwless M.2 Shield Frozr technology, and the M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen 5 Dual AIC (supporting up to two PCIe Gen 5.0 x4) SSDs in a specially cooled solution. active), 60W USB Type-C power delivery and more powerful power delivery for each layer of the motherboard. We also get a better look at the MEG X670E GODLIKE that looks more beast than ever with a highly saturated PCB design and tons of IO to work with. More details on MSI’s lineup here.

Gigabyte X670E motherboards

The range unveiled by GIGABYTE includes four AORUS motherboards including the X670E AORUS Xtreme, AORUS Master, AORUS Pro AX and AORUS Elite AX. Xtreme is expected to break some OC records on AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

X670E AORUS Xtreme – 18 Stage (SPS 105A) Renesas RAA229628

18 Stage (SPS 105A) Renesas RAA229628 X670E AORUS Master – 16 Stage (SPS 105A) Renesas RAA229620

16 Stage (SPS 105A) Renesas RAA229620 X670E AORUS Pro AX – 16 Phase (SPS 90A) Infineon XDPE192C3

16 Phase (SPS 90A) Infineon XDPE192C3 X670E AORUS Elite AX- 16 Stage (SPS 70A) Infineon XDPE192C3

We’ve already covered these motherboards including the previous AERO model here as well as their pricing.

ASRock X670E motherboards

ASRock showcases five X670E motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs. These include the X670E Taichi Carrara, X670E Taichi, X670E Steel Legend, X670E PRO RS & X670E PG Lightning. All five motherboards feature full compatibility with next-generation AMD Zen 4 processors along with DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5.0.

The company highlighted some key features such as USB Type-C with fast charging, 8-layer PCB design, PCIe 5.0, M.2, heatsink design as well as DDR5 with protection circuits. The lineup is also detailed by us here.

Biostar X670E motherboards

Biostar also talked a bit about the flagship X670E VALKYRIE motherboard which features a 22-stage VRM design and an ultra-durable design that comes with DR.MOS and Digital PWM ICs. This motherboard is a very premium product that is designed to support high-end AMD Zen 4 CPUs.

Will there be mATX and Mini-ITX AM5 motherboards?

In response to a question from viewers on whether we’ll see mATX and Mini-ITX designs within the AM5 family, ASRock’s Mike Yang stated that there are a few hitches they’re working on like heat dissipation on this tiny form factor but once a breakthrough is made, they’re definitely planning To deliver smaller board designs for every AMD 600 series chipset.

Are 2280 M.2 SSDs compatible with the new 2510 M.2 slots?

MSI’s Michel Berchot states that the current 2280 M.2 form factor is fully compatible with the 2510 M.2 slots found on motherboards.

Will Gigabyte have a Tachyon motherboard for the AM5?

Gigabyte’s Sofos Oikonomou stated that there will indeed be a Tachyon motherboard based on the AM5 socket but that it will be based on a different chipset, not the X670, so we’ll likely be looking at a B650(E) product.

It’s always great to hear more information directly from motherboard manufacturers, but key details like AMD EXPO DDR5 memory and overclocking support are still missing. It looks like we now have to wait for the revisions which won’t come out until September 13th to get more data about these revisions but we will try to give you more information about those revisions in the coming weeks.