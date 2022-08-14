AMD sets its sights on Gamescom 2022 to announce Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” and AM5 Platform

AMD has confirmed They’re going to be attending Gamescom this year and it looks like we’ll finally get an official Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” and AM5 announcement during the event.

AMD hints at announcing Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU and AM5 Platform at Gamescom 2022

We previously revealed the dates when AMD will announce its Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” lineup for its desktop CPU and related AM5 motherboard platform. According to the official NDA, AMD plans to announce the full details on August 29 at 8:00 PM ET which closely matches the event itself that will take place between August 23 and 28.

Based on the information we have, it looks like AMD will be hosting a product announcement event later this month that will focus on specs and pricing for its Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” lineup and will also allow motherboard makers to reveal their initial pricing. boards. As far as this event is concerned, it will take place on August 29th but you won’t be able to purchase Ryzen 7000 CPUs until after a couple of weeks.

The ban on reviews of AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and X670 motherboards will be lifted after two weeks on September 13th followed by a full retail launch of said products on September 15th. To summarize the dates:

Product advertisement: August 29, 2022 8:00 PM ET / August 30, 2022 2:00 AM CET / 8:00 AM EST

August 29, 2022 8:00 PM ET / August 30, 2022 2:00 AM CET / 8:00 AM EST Press ban: September 13, 2022 at 9am EST / 3pm CET / 9pm EST

September 13, 2022 at 9am EST / 3pm CET / 9pm EST Sales ban: September 15, 2022 at 9AM EST / 3PM CET / 9PM EST

based on a Previous leak From AMD itself, it looks like there will be four SKUs on offer initially which will include:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU Initial Specifications:

CPU name general engineering Operation knot Cores/Threads Base Clock (SC Max) cache TDP price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zain 4 5 nm 16/32 ~ 5.5 GHz 80MB (64 + 16) 105-170 W ~ 700 USD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zain 4 5 nm 12/24 ~ 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64 + 12) 105-170 W ~600 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 ~ 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 65-125 W ~400 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 ~ 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 65-125 W ~300 USD AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zain 4 5 nm 6/12 ~ 5.2 GHz 38 MB (32 + 6) 65-125 W ~200 USD

The first wave of AMD’s 600 series motherboards will focus on the high-end X670E and X670 designs followed by the B650E and B650 products a few weeks later (around October/November). The new CPUs will feature an all-new Zen 4 core architecture that is expected to deliver up to 8% IPC, >15% ST (single-threaded), and >35% MT (Multi-Threaded) performance improvement over Zen 3. Additionally, AMD is ramping up clock speeds on next-generation CPUs with frequency limits of up to 5.8GHz, 170W TDPs, and 230W PPT. In addition, the platform itself will be equipped with the latest technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 slots and Gen 5.0 M.2 support Support for DDR5 memory (EXPO), and the new SAS (Smart Access Storage) firmware suite that runs on the DirectStorage API framework.

Expected Features of AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPU:

Up to 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

More than 15% performance increase in single-thread applications

All-new Zen 4 CPU cores (IPC/architectural improvements)

Brand new TSMC 5nm process knot with 6nm IOD

25% performance per watt compared to Zen 3

>35% overall performance improvement vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Hour (IPC) Optimization vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 platform with LGA1718 . socket

New motherboards X670E, X670, B650E, B650

Dual channel DDR5 memory support

Up to DDR5-5600 Native Speeds (JEDEC)

28 PCIe slots (CPU specific)

105-120W TDPs (upper range ~170W)

You can find full details of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and related 600-series motherboards in our full next-gen family roundup here.

AMD Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU family Code name Processor process Processor cores/threads (maximum) TDPs (Max) a program podium slides Memory support PCIe support release Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14 nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95 watts AM4 300 series DDR4 – 2677 Generation 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12 nm (Zen+) 8/16 105 W AM4 400 . series DDR4-2933 Generation 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7 nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105 W AM4 500 . series DDR4-3200 Generation 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7 nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105 W AM4 500 . series DDR4-3200 Generation 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7 nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105 W AM4 500 . series DDR4-3200 Generation 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5 nm (Zen 4) 16/32 170 watts AM5 600 . series DDR5-5200 / 5600? General 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5 nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170 W AM5 600 . series DDR5-5200 / 5600? General 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? To be announced To be announced AM5 700 series? DDR5-5600 + General 5.0 2024-2025?