AMD Ryzen CPUs sold more than Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs last month, and continued to hold strong DIY market share in Germany

The latest share of sales and revenue for AMD’s Ryzen and Intel Core CPUs from Germany’s largest technology retailer, Mindfactory, has been published by Ingebor on Reddit.

Intel Alder Lake processors boost market share globally, but AMD Ryzen processors still dominate the DIY sector in Germany

For the past two weeks, we have mentioned How is the PC market in general decline due to high inflation. Both AMD and Intel are expected to lose desktop revenue in the next quarter, but Germany’s DIY segment appears to be still a stronghold of AMD’s Ryzen CPUs that continue to outpace Intel’s latest and greatest Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPU sales/revenue figures by Mindfactory (credits: u/Ingebor):

Looking at sales numbers, Mindfactory reported that in June, 63% of CPUs sold were from AMD and 37% from Intel. AMD Ryzen CPUs reached over 7,500 units while Intel CPU sales were close to 5,000 units. Of all the AMD CPUs sold, the most popular CPUs were the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 9 5950X. In fact, the Ryzen 9 5900X was sold more than the mainstream Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 5 5500. This is mainly due to the Discounted deals received by the Zen 3 collection Since he is about two years old.

Intel, on the other hand, saw its total sales roughly coming from the 12th generation Alder Lake lineup. The most popular CPUs for Intel were the Core i7-12700K, Core i5-12400F, and Core i5-12600K. The revenue split was also the same with Mindfactory revenue of 61% from AMD’s incoming CPUs or over €2.5 million while Intel CPUs coming in at 39% or just above €1 million from sales. You can easily notice the downward trend in the sales and revenue numbers which is a call to the aforementioned declining PC market.

Intel Core & AMD Ryzen CPU Per-Chip Figures By Mindfactory (Credits: u/Ingebor):

The highest revenue came from the top three chipsets, the Ryzen 5 5600X (435,000 euros), Ryzen 7 5800X (416,000 euros), and Ryzen 9 5900X (391,000 euros). Intel and AMD CPU prices are dropping and Intel has I recently started lowering prices for retailers This brings prices down by up to 5% on some 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs. This price cut is planned for the current month, so it won’t be reflected here because these are the numbers from the previous month.

For the family segment, Intel and AMD each own the latest Alder Lake (12th generation) and Vermeer (Ryzen 5000) processors which account for 75% of sales and 83% of revenue. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper and Intel Core-X HEDT line of chips have completely disappeared due to the fact that DIY enthusiasts haven’t had any new product family in more than two years. AMD has announced that Threadripper 5000WX CPUs will be coming to the DIY segment, but these will be complete PRO parts that require users to do so. They spend a lot more than they used to HEDT family.

Based on the report, it looks like Germany will remain AMD’s stronghold unless Intel does something really good. We’ll see if Lake Raptor able to pull more market share from AMD in the mainstream later this year considering the red team will focus AM4 on stream And the AM5 on the high-end strip.

