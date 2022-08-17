AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ CPU delay rumors spread, BIOS said to be main culprit

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU The AM5 platform in question does not appear to be going through a smooth launch plan. Several rumors have surfaced before the August 29 unveiling that the chips may face a short delay.

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” Desktop Processors and AM5 Platform Experiencing Delays Due to Increasing BIOS Issues

While AMD has confirmed They will host the official reveal on August 29, and actual sales won’t open for a few weeks or even a month later. Earlier we mentioned In our own report, the launch may be pushed back to September 27, the same day Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake CPU was revealed.

Now there are more rumors (I don’t know if it is appropriate to call them a rumor now given that these reports are coming from Actual reviewers Also many insiders working closely with motherboard manufacturers who are aware of what’s going on) say the launch has already been delayed and AMD has asked to sign a new nondisclosure agreement, more or less confirming the new launch date.

The following was posted by nApoleon, Chiphell-based reviewer and technical editor In the forums:

One thing I want to make clear is that the August 29 event will be a “unveiling” and not a real “launch” that was always supposed to be in September. The The launch date has been pre-scheduled for September 15th But that was recently moved to September 27. We now know that the main reason behind this delay has to do with the BIOS. Like every generation of Zen, BIOS has been an important part that sees many revisions to improve CPU and memory support. This time, just like the AM4 platform, there will be many reviews before and after the launch.

So far, we’ve heard that there have been at least 7 AGESA 1.0.0.1 BIOS revisions in total, ranging from Patch A to Patch G. The latest BIOS was released this month and things aren’t going well with that either.

GIGABYTE AGESA 1.0.0.1 Patch D (older BIOS) included for X670E AORUS Master motherboard.

Previously, motherboard vendors were expected to release AGESA BIOS v1.0.0.1 Patch D with their motherboards when booting but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore because the older BIOS wasn’t optimized enough for AMD Ryzen CPUs 7000 and AM5 motherboard platform which also supports EXPO DDR5 memory. As such, there are reports that the official BIOS at launch will be v1.0.0.2 and we’ll also see future revisions to the BIOS moving forward.

For those wondering what these BIOS issues are, there are several reviews, each with a focus on different improvements, fixes, and support. The current SMU has been updated to 84.73 and supports 16- and 12-core AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs while the previous device added better OC capabilities for DDR5 memory.

The list goes on, but it’s not just about memory or CPUs. As mentioned earlier, AGESA BIOS firmware update will be done on a priority basis before and after the launch of the AM5 platform, instead of starting sales now and making users go through a cumbersome BIOS update process, AMD has rescheduled the launch to a later date for a smoother and better experience for first time users on their next generation platform.

Expected Features of AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPU:

Up to 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

More than 15% performance increase in single-thread applications

All-new Zen 4 CPU cores (IPC/architectural improvements)

Brand new TSMC 5nm process knot with 6nm IOD

25% performance per watt compared to Zen 3

>35% overall performance improvement vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Hour (IPC) Optimization vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 platform with LGA1718 . socket

New motherboards X670E, X670, B650E, B650

Dual channel DDR5 memory support

Up to DDR5-5600 Native Speeds (JEDEC)

28 PCIe slots (CPU specific)

105-120W TDPs (upper range ~170W)

You can find full details of AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and related 600-series motherboards in our full next-gen family roundup here.

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop CPU Initial Specifications:

CPU name general engineering Operation knot Cores/Threads Base Clock (SC Max) cache TDP price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zain 4 5 nm 16/32 ~ 5.5 GHz 80 MB (64 + 16) 105-170 W ~ 700 USD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zain 4 5 nm 12/24 ~ 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64 + 12) 105-170 W ~ 600 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 ~ 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 65-125 W ~400 USD AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zain 4 5 nm 8/16 ~ 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32 + 8) 65-125 W ~300 USD AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zain 4 5 nm 6/12 ~ 5.2 GHz 38 MB (32 + 6) 65-125 W ~200 USD

