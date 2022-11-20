November 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

AMD Ryzen 7000 Gets Big Price Cut Over Newegg, Ryzen 9 7950X Now $574

Ayhan 2 hours ago 1 min read
AMD Ryzen 7000 Gets Big Price Cut Over Newegg, Ryzen 9 7950X Now $574

AMD Ryzen 7000 deals are here

Newegg leads the week of Black Friday in US sales by offering new prices for Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs.

So far, other large US retailers (such as BestBuy or Amazon) haven’t followed Newegg by lowering the price of Ryzen AM5 CPUs. However, MicroCenter still offers a free 32GB DDR5 memory kit for all Ryzen 7000 purchases, and this may still be a good deal, except that this offer is for in-store pickup only.

Newegg prices are a significant discount from the original MSRP. The 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X is now 17% cheaper at $573.99 while the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X is $473.99 from $549. Gamers should also be interested in the Ryzen 7 7700X with 8 cores and a new price of $348.99, so $51 off or a 12% lower price. The new entry price for the AM5 platform is $248.99 with a 6-core Ryzen 7 7600, which is a 16% discount.

AMD Ryzen 7000 price on November 20, Source: Newegg

All four processors launched less than two months ago, but this does not appear to be an official and permanent price cut by AMD. However, similar price drops can now be seen to European retailerswith the flagship model now costing up to €200 less.

AMD Ryzen 7000 specifications
VideoCardz.com cores/threads base/hour reinforcement TDP Cache (L2 + L3) launch price
(American dollar)		 Current price (USD)
AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen4 “Raphael”
Ryzen 9 7950X
Ryzen 9 7900X
Ryzen 7 7700X
Ryzen 5 7600X

source: Newegg



See also  Sony: 'Giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty' has 'significant negative effects'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Gran Turismo 7 ’25th Anniversary’ update is coming this week – GTPlanet

10 hours ago Ayhan
4 min read

God of War Ragnarok has a side mission that is a nice tribute to a nomadic developer

18 hours ago Ayhan
7 min read

All the Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

8 min read

At home: V4 pressure on Orban to approve NATO expansion through parliament

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Royal Caribbean is quietly bringing back the beloved adult event

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are starting an independent production company, Artists Equity

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA official: Astronauts will live and work on the Moon by 2030 | NASA

1 hour ago Izer