AMD Ryzen 7000 Gets Big Price Cut Over Newegg, Ryzen 9 7950X Now $574

Newegg leads the week of Black Friday in US sales by offering new prices for Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs.

So far, other large US retailers (such as BestBuy or Amazon) haven’t followed Newegg by lowering the price of Ryzen AM5 CPUs. However, MicroCenter still offers a free 32GB DDR5 memory kit for all Ryzen 7000 purchases, and this may still be a good deal, except that this offer is for in-store pickup only.

Newegg prices are a significant discount from the original MSRP. The 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X is now 17% cheaper at $573.99 while the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X is $473.99 from $549. Gamers should also be interested in the Ryzen 7 7700X with 8 cores and a new price of $348.99, so $51 off or a 12% lower price. The new entry price for the AM5 platform is $248.99 with a 6-core Ryzen 7 7600, which is a 16% discount.

All four processors launched less than two months ago, but this does not appear to be an official and permanent price cut by AMD. However, similar price drops can now be seen to European retailerswith the flagship model now costing up to €200 less.

